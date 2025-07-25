Meet Record Holder Hindu Temples: Richest, Tallest, Ancient Yet Thriving

4 / 7

According to Guinness World Records, the ornamental 13-tiered entrance tower, known as a Gopura or Gopuram, at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple located at Srirangam, India, reaches at least 236 ft 2.64 in high.

On the other hand, according to several reports in 2024, Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, located in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, is set to become the tallest temple in the world. It will stand at an impressive 700 feet and will be able to withstand quakes of 7.5 magnitude.