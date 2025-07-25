Advertisement
Meet Record Holder Hindu Temples: Richest, Tallest, Ancient Yet Thriving
photoDetails

Meet Record Holder Hindu Temples: Richest, Tallest, Ancient Yet Thriving

Hinduism is deeply rooted in centuries-old traditions that combine spiritual practice, artistic expression, and community life. Meanwhile, the Hindu temples are more than just a place to worship; they are considered sacred abodes of the divine. Beyond religious significance, Hindu temples serve as cultural and social centres.

Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Hindu Temples

Hindu Temples

Architecturally, these temples reflect intricate symbolism with every element. Moreover, the rituals performed inside, such as aarti and abhishek, connect the devotee with the divine presence.

Most Visited Hindu Temple

Most Visited Hindu Temple

Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh, India, registered its name in the Guinness World Records in 2001 as the 'Most Visited Hindu Temple'. 

Most Temples Consecrated By One Person

Most Temples Consecrated By One Person

The spiritual master of the Swaminarayan Hindu Mission (BAPS), His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, created and consecrated in accordance with Hindu rituals, 713 temples in 5 continents between April 1971 and November 2007. 

World's Tallest Hindu Temple

World's Tallest Hindu Temple

According to Guinness World Records, the ornamental 13-tiered entrance tower, known as a Gopura or Gopuram, at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple located at Srirangam, India, reaches at least 236 ft 2.64 in high. 

On the other hand, according to several reports in 2024, Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, located in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, is set to become the tallest temple in the world. It will stand at an impressive 700 feet and will be able to withstand quakes of 7.5 magnitude. 

Richest Hindu Temple

Richest Hindu Temple

The Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India, became renowned as the world's richest Hindu temple after the discovery of its treasure in 2011. The temple's treasure, estimated to be worth billions of dollars, includes gold, silver, and precious jewels.

Largest Religious Structure

Largest Religious Structure

The largest religious structure ever built is Angkor Wat (City Temple), enclosing 401 acres in Cambodia. According to the Guinness World Records, its curtain wall measures 4,200 feet, and its population, before it was abandoned in 1432, was reportedly 80,000.

The temple was built for the Hindu lord Vishnu.

Credits

Credits

Photo Credits: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

