Meet Roshni Kumari, Daughter Of Auto Rickshaw Driver Who Topped Bihar Board Class 12 Commerce Stream; Will Get Prize money Of....
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 results for 2025 on Tuesday. During the press conference, officials shared the pass percentage and the names of the top-performing students in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.
Roshni Kumari topped the Commerce stream with 475 marks (95%), marking a remarkable achievement as girls secured the top positions in all three streams.
Roshni's journey was not that smooth, as per media reports, her father Sudhir Kumar, was an auto rickshaw in Hajipur, while her mother, Aarti Devi, took care of the household. She grew up with financial struggles but always priorities sturdy.
Meanwhile, in the Science stream, Priya Jaiswal topped with 484 marks (96.80%).
In the Arts stream, Ankita Kumari and Shakib Shah scored 473 marks (94.60%) each and jointly became a topper.
The Bihar Board has increased the prize amount for top rankers this year. First-place winners will now receive approx Rs 2 lakh, an increase from last year's Rs 1 lakh. Second-place holders are likely to get Rs 1.5 lakh, while third topper may receive Rs 1 lakh.
This year, nearly 12.92 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams across 1,677 examination centres. Of these, 6,50,466 were boys and 6,41,847 were girls. (Representational Images: Freepik)
