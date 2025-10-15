Meet Seema Kushwaha: RJD Leader Redefining Bihar Politics With Grassroots Approach — Popular On Social Media For Glamorous Look

photoDetails

english

2972202

Seema Kushwaha: With the Mahagathbandhan parties - RJD, Congress, Left and VIP - set to finalize their seat share, the speculations are high about Seema Kushwaha getting a ticket for the assembly polls. Seema Kushwaha, often called Seema Bhauji (Seema Bhabhi) by youth, shot to limelight after sharing stage with RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Seema often takes to social media to share her political campaign and pledge to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar. Recently, an old video of Seema Kushwaha went viral with a claim that she has been denied ticket by the RJD but his supporters anticipate that Tejshwai will reward her for her hard work on the ground.