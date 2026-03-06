Meet Sheshnaag-150, KAL: India's own Shahed-like kamikaze swarm drones with over 1,000 km range, 40 kg payload capacity

photoDetails

english

Drones and loitering munitions are the advanced facets of modern warfare. The ongoing conflicts in the world - be it the Russia-Ukraine war or the US-Iran battle - have shown increased use of drones to target high-value targets. Drones fly at low altitude compared to missiles. They have low manufacturing cost and mass production is easy. These are some reasons why the world is moving fast towards these aerial weapons. During Operation Sindoor, India has extensively used Harop drones for locating the Pakistani air defence system and radars. Now, learning its lessons from global conflicts, India is inducting Sheshnaag-150 swarm drones into its fleets.