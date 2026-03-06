Meet Sheshnaag-150, KAL: India's own Shahed-like kamikaze swarm drones with over 1,000 km range, 40 kg payload capacity
Drones and loitering munitions are the advanced facets of modern warfare. The ongoing conflicts in the world - be it the Russia-Ukraine war or the US-Iran battle - have shown increased use of drones to target high-value targets. Drones fly at low altitude compared to missiles. They have low manufacturing cost and mass production is easy. These are some reasons why the world is moving fast towards these aerial weapons. During Operation Sindoor, India has extensively used Harop drones for locating the Pakistani air defence system and radars. Now, learning its lessons from global conflicts, India is inducting Sheshnaag-150 swarm drones into its fleets.
India's Twin Projects
Sheshnaag and KAL are similar to Iran’s Shahed-136 drones used by Russia as well. Due to its low cost, Shahed is often called the poor man’s missile or the AK-47 of the skies. (Image: AI/ChatGPT)
Sheshnaag-150 Range
Sheshnaag-150 has a range of 1,000 kms and can carry an explosive payload of around 40 kgs. Thus, its explosive payload is sufficient to destroy targets like tanks, ADS, bunkers etc. (Image: AI/ChatGPT)
Coordinated Flights
Swarm dynamics enable multiple drones to coordinate flight paths during operations and the drones in the swarm can redistribute tasks if one unit is destroyed or neutralized.
Sheshnaag-150 owner
Sheshnaag-150 has been built, conceptualised and designed by Bengaluru-based defence startup Newspace Research Technologies (NRT).
Sheshnaag-150 navigation
Sheshnaag-150 uses visual navigation and advanced control software, enabling operations even when GPS signals are jammed. It has a reported accuracy of around 5-metre CEP, comparable to some cruise missile precision.
Project KAL
Another similar drone is IG Defence's 'Project KAL', an indigenous long-range strike drone platform currently under development. The drone is being envisioned with a projected range of up to 1,000 kilometres and an endurance of three to five hours, enabling it to operate deep inside contested environments and engage strategic targets such as logistics hubs, radar installations, and other high-value military assets.
