MEET Shubhanshu Shukla: Man Who Is Set To Create History By Becoming India's Second Astronaut In Space After Rakesh Sharma
MEET Shubhanshu Shukla: Man Who Is Set To Create History By Becoming India’s Second Astronaut In Space After Rakesh Sharma

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to create history as the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). He will be flying aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as part of the Ax-4 mission led by Axiom Space. This will be India's first human mission to the ISS and an important milestone ahead of ISRO’s Gaganyaan programme. Shukla’s journey stands as a moment of pride and inspiration for the entire nation.

 

Updated:May 05, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Second Indian in Space After 40 Years

Second Indian in Space After 40 Years

Indian Air Force officer Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to become the second Indian to travel to space, four decades after Rakesh Sharma's historic spaceflight in 1984. If everything goes as planned, Shukla will head to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 29, 2025, for a 14-day stay, according to NASA.

 

Part of Axiom's Ax-4 Mission

Part of Axiom’s Ax-4 Mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as the pilot for the Ax-4 mission, flying with a team that includes ex-NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu. The mission, managed by Axiom Space, is the company's fourth private astronaut mission and will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

India's Seat Secured via NASA-Axiom Deal

India’s Seat Secured via NASA-Axiom Deal

India earned its spot on the Ax-4 mission through a collaboration between NASA and Axiom Space. The Houston-based firm specialises in organising private space missions. This partnership could open doors for future joint space missions between ISRO and NASA.

 

Early life and education

Early life and education

Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Shukla studied at City Montessori School before joining the National Defence Academy (NDA), which trains cadets for India’s armed forces.

 

Career in IAF

Career in IAF

Shukla joined the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in June 2006. Over the years, he has logged more than 2,000 flying hours on several aircraft, including Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Dornier. In March 2024, he was promoted to Group Captain.

 

Selected for Astronaut Training by ISRO

Selected for Astronaut Training by ISRO

In 2019, Shukla was selected by ISRO to begin astronaut training. He trained at Russia’s Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City. On February 27, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced him as one of the astronauts preparing for India's Gaganyaan mission, planned for 2025.

 

Gaganyaan Mission

Gaganyaan Mission

During the two-week mission aboard the ISS, the crew will carry out scientific research and tech demonstrations. This journey will not only mark a milestone for India’s space program but also help prepare for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

 

