MEET Shubhanshu Shukla: Man Who Is Set To Create History By Becoming India’s Second Astronaut In Space After Rakesh Sharma

photoDetails

english

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to create history as the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). He will be flying aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as part of the Ax-4 mission led by Axiom Space. This will be India's first human mission to the ISS and an important milestone ahead of ISRO’s Gaganyaan programme. Shukla’s journey stands as a moment of pride and inspiration for the entire nation.