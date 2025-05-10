Meet Shyna Sunsara: Colonel Sofiya Quraishi's Multi-Talented Twin Sister - Model, Economist And More
Colonel Sofiya Quraishi's Sister: Meet Shyna Sunsara, the Indian Army officer's sister behind India's retaliation in the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor. Shyna is a jack of all trades and a multi-talented individual—from economist to showbiz star. Here's all you need to know about her.
Model, Producer And More
Dr. Shyna Sunsara, twin sister of Colonel Sofiya Quraishi, is a true powerhouse of talent and versatility. With a multifaceted career spanning modeling, film production, economics, environmental advocacy, and fashion design, she also served as an Army cadet. Her excellence in rifle shooting earned her a Gold Medal, awarded by the President of India. A true jack of all trades, her achievements speak volumes about her exceptional drive and dedication.
Vadodra's Wonder Women
Shyna Sunsara, popularly known as Vadodara's Wonder Woman, is a crowned beauty queen who has earned multiple prestigious titles — Ms. Gujarat, Ms. India Earth 2017, and Ms. United Nations 2018. She was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018 and later recognized as a World Peace Ambassador with the Global Gandhi Award at the British Parliament in 2019.
'Proud Sister' Shyna Sunsara
According to Hindustan Times, The Shyna and Sofiya met back in January and spoke after the Operation Sindoor press briefing, Shyna said, 'Pata hi nahin tha humein that she is going to do that. I got a call from a relative, who said dekho kaun aa raha hai TV pe... It was not only a proud moment for us, but India. Kitna achha jawab diya hamari government aur PM Modi ji ne.' Earlier Shyna shared a clip of Colonel Sofiya Quraishi from the MEA briefing on her Instagram.
Shyna Sunsara On Colonel Sofiya Quraishi's Army Dream
According to Hindustan Times, 'Proud sister' Shyna Sunsara said, 'We are Army kids. Women couldn’t join the Army back then but even so both of us wanted to. ' Shyna further added how Sofiya fulfilled her dream of joining Army , 'She'd say, 'Main DRDO ke through scientist banke Army mein jaaungi!’ Agar nahin, toh she would’ve joined the police.'
Shyna Sunsara's Social Media
Dr. Shyna Sunsara, with 28.3K Instagram followers, is a socially active personality. Her feed offers a glimpse into her life—featuring family moments, personal achievements, exciting projects, and post with Bollywood celebrities—reflecting both her charm and professional journey.
Shyna Sunsara's Fashion Game
Shyna Sunsara serves major fashion goals with her striking looks, effortlessly blending trending styles with ethnic elegance. Her Instagram profile is often shows to bold and fashionable persona.
Gym Freak
Shyna Sunsara frequently shares posts from her gym, inspiring her followers to embrace a healthy lifestyle. Her gym OOTD photos consistently serve major fitness and fashion goals.
Trailblazer Sisters
One is making India proud on the field, the other is lighting up the world of showbiz. Redefining success, rewriting the rules and inspiring many more, proving that passion, power, and purpose run in the family.
(All Images: @sunsarashyna/Instagram)
