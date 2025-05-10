3 / 8

According to Hindustan Times, The Shyna and Sofiya met back in January and spoke after the Operation Sindoor press briefing, Shyna said, 'Pata hi nahin tha humein that she is going to do that. I got a call from a relative, who said dekho kaun aa raha hai TV pe... It was not only a proud moment for us, but India. Kitna achha jawab diya hamari government aur PM Modi ji ne.' Earlier Shyna shared a clip of Colonel Sofiya Quraishi from the MEA briefing on her Instagram.