Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2906854https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/meet-smita-srivastava-woman-with-longest-hair-in-the-world-holds-guinness-world-record-hails-from-2906854
NewsPhotosMeet Smita Srivastava, Woman With Longest Hair In The World, Holds Guinness World Record...Hails From....
photoDetails

Meet Smita Srivastava, Woman With Longest Hair In The World, Holds Guinness World Record...Hails From....

Meet the “real-life Rapunzel” who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest hair in the world. Her hair measures an incredible 7 feet 9 inches. Known for her dedication to hair care, she has gained global attention for maintaining such extraordinary length without ever cutting it.

 

Updated:May 27, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Real-life Rapunzel

1/7
Real-life Rapunzel

Smita Srivastava, a 46-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, has earned the Guinness World Record for having the longest hair on a living person. She began growing her hair at age 14 and credits her genes for the exceptional length and health of her locks.

 

Follow Us

Hair measurement

2/7
Hair measurement

Inspired by her mother, Smita’s hair now measures an incredible 236.22 cm (7 feet 9 inches). She believes that in Indian culture, long hair symbolizes beauty and is linked to goddess imagery. Cutting hair, she says, is often considered inauspicious.

 

Follow Us

Washes her hair twice a week

3/7
Washes her hair twice a week

She washes her hair twice a week, spending 40 to 45 minutes on the routine. To dry it, she spreads a sheet on her bed and detangles the hair while standing, ensuring it’s properly managed before styling.

 

Follow Us

Hair Care Regimen

4/7
Hair Care Regimen

Once dried and detangled, Smita braids and wraps her hair into a bun. Strangers often approach her to touch her hair, take photos, and ask about her hair care regimen, which she happily shares.

 

Follow Us

Hair Loss

5/7
Hair Loss

For the past 20 years, she has preserved all the hair that naturally fell out. This started during a phase of heavy hair loss when she began collecting the strands out of concern.

 

Follow Us

Guinness World Record

6/7
Guinness World Record

Smita is thrilled to achieve the world record — a dream she once thought was far-fetched. She was especially inspired by the long, iconic hairstyles of Bollywood actresses in the 1980s.

 

Follow Us

World record

7/7
World record

Her achievement is the result of years of commitment and cultural pride, turning her love for long hair into a world record and a source of inspiration for many across the globe.

 

Follow Us
Real life Rapunzelhair goalssmita srivastavaGuinness World Recordhair care routinelong hair care routinelongest hair in worldIndian culture
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
RCB Playoffs Qualification: How Can Bengaluru Qualify For Top 2? All Scenarios Explained
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope May 28-June 3: Your Income Will Increase Gemini; Biz Deal May Complete For Cancerians
camera icon7
title
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor Inside Pics: From 3 Services Chiefs Monitoring Action To Destruction Map Of Pakistan
camera icon6
title
Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice
5 Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice: This 46-Year-Old Beauty's 'Sindoor' Look Shined At Cannes 2025
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, May 27 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, It’s Important To Follow Your Own Path
NEWS ON ONE CLICK