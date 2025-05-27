Meet Smita Srivastava, Woman With Longest Hair In The World, Holds Guinness World Record...Hails From....
Meet the “real-life Rapunzel” who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest hair in the world. Her hair measures an incredible 7 feet 9 inches. Known for her dedication to hair care, she has gained global attention for maintaining such extraordinary length without ever cutting it.
Real-life Rapunzel
Smita Srivastava, a 46-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, has earned the Guinness World Record for having the longest hair on a living person. She began growing her hair at age 14 and credits her genes for the exceptional length and health of her locks.
Hair measurement
Inspired by her mother, Smita’s hair now measures an incredible 236.22 cm (7 feet 9 inches). She believes that in Indian culture, long hair symbolizes beauty and is linked to goddess imagery. Cutting hair, she says, is often considered inauspicious.
Washes her hair twice a week
She washes her hair twice a week, spending 40 to 45 minutes on the routine. To dry it, she spreads a sheet on her bed and detangles the hair while standing, ensuring it’s properly managed before styling.
Hair Care Regimen
Once dried and detangled, Smita braids and wraps her hair into a bun. Strangers often approach her to touch her hair, take photos, and ask about her hair care regimen, which she happily shares.
Hair Loss
For the past 20 years, she has preserved all the hair that naturally fell out. This started during a phase of heavy hair loss when she began collecting the strands out of concern.
Guinness World Record
Smita is thrilled to achieve the world record — a dream she once thought was far-fetched. She was especially inspired by the long, iconic hairstyles of Bollywood actresses in the 1980s.
World record
Her achievement is the result of years of commitment and cultural pride, turning her love for long hair into a world record and a source of inspiration for many across the globe.
Trending Photos