Meet SPG, Commandos Who Undergo Rigorous Training, Responsible For Protecting India's Prime Minister; They Are Selected...
Meet SPG, Commandos Who Undergo Rigorous Training, Responsible For Protecting India's Prime Minister; They Are Selected...

Updated:May 30, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
The Special Protection Group (SPG) is responsible for providing close security cover to the Prime Minister of India, former Prime Ministers, and their immediate family members.

How to become SPG Commando

To become an SPG Commando, aspirants must be graduated but there's no direct recruitment exam for SPG. Instead, candidates typically join forces like IPS, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, or other paramilitary forces, and then may be selected for SPG deployment based on their performance and requirements.

The number of SPG Commando personnel is not fixed and varies according to the specific security requirements. Higher officials of the force determine the required number of personnel for each tenure.

 

Eligibility

To be eligible for SPG Commando, aspirants must be graduates in any discipline, not exceeding 35 years of age, with good eyesight, and proficient in shooting with relevant experience. Additionally, they must be both physically and mentally fit, possessing the stamina and mental toughness required for the demanding role.

An officer's tenure as an SPG Commando typically does not exceed 3 years. After selection, the proposal is submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action.

The SPG's security personnel are not fixed and change periodically. The force requires young and dynamic individuals, and higher officials determine the required number of personnel for each tenure based on specific needs.

Special Protection GroupPrime Minister
