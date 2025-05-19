Meet Sumeyye Erdoğan, Daughter Of Turkish President, Facing Heat In India Over Her Ties With Celebi

6 / 7

Erdoğan latest remarks on Kashmir come at a time when anger against Turkey has been on the rise ever since their support for Pakistan. Erdogan met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in which he talked about resolving the Kashmir issue on the basis of the United Nations resolutions. In His statement in which Erdoğan said, ''As Turkey, we hope for a resolution that respects human rights and involves constructive engagement from international bodies. ''

''If requested, Turkey is ready to play its part. We want peace.''He further added. Erdoğan's this remark further fuels ongoing backlash for Turkey.