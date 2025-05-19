Meet Sumeyye Erdoğan, Daughter Of Turkish President, Facing Heat In India Over Her Ties With Celebi
Sumeyye Erdoğan' Profile: Sumeyye is making headline amid Boycott calls for Turkey. She is very active in Turkish politics and is considered an influential face of Turkish politics. All you need to know about her and check out her connection with Celebi aviation.
Who Is Sumeyye Erdoğan
Sumeyye Erdoğan is a Turkish businesswoman. She is the youngest daughter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Emine Erdoğan. Sumeyye was born on August 22, 1985, in Istanbul.She has three siblings: Ahmet Burak, Necmettin Bilal, and Esra.
Sumeyye's Professional Dashboard
Sumeyye Erdoğan holds a strong professional profile, She served as a political advisor to her father Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his tenure as prime minister in 2013. She also worked as a consultant for the Justice and Development Party (AKP), monitoring foreign relations. In 2014, she started to focus on civil society work. Sumeyye is also the co-founder and the Vice-President of the Women and Democracy Association(KADEM), which was established in 2013. She became a partner in the food company Doruk Izgara alongside her brother, Bilal Erdoğan in 2010.
Sumeyye Erdoğan's Educational Background
Graduated from Araklı İmam Hatip High School in Trabzon. Sumeyye pursued her higher education in the United States with a scholarship. She also studied Arabic at Jordan University.Sumeyye holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and politics from Indiana University Bloomington and a master’s degree in economics from the London School of Economics.
Celebi Aviation Alleged links To Sumeyya Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's daughter Sumeyya Erdogan is making a lot of headlines in India these days. However, since Operation Sindoor, Turkey has been constantly boycotted by Indians for supporting Pakistan. The reason for the discussion about Turkish President's daughter Erdogan is the sudden cancellation of approval for ground handling services given to Turkish company Celebi Aviation at Delhi Airport. Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan this decision has cited security reasons.
Boycott Calls For Turkey
In light of the country's growing support for Pakistan. More than 125 top trade leaders from across the country on May 16 resolved to boycott all forms of trade and commercial engagement with Turkey and Azerbaijan, including travel and tourism. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged all Indian film producers to reconsider Turkey as a filming destination. The resolution also warns corporate houses not to shoot any product promotion film in Turkey or Azerbaijan.
Sumeyya Erdogan's Father's Recent Remarks On Kashmir
Erdoğan latest remarks on Kashmir come at a time when anger against Turkey has been on the rise ever since their support for Pakistan. Erdogan met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in which he talked about resolving the Kashmir issue on the basis of the United Nations resolutions. In His statement in which Erdoğan said, ''As Turkey, we hope for a resolution that respects human rights and involves constructive engagement from international bodies. ''
''If requested, Turkey is ready to play its part. We want peace.''He further added. Erdoğan's this remark further fuels ongoing backlash for Turkey.
Sumeyye Erdoğan's Personal Life
Sumeyye Erdoğan married Selçuk Bayraktar on May 14, 2016, a prominent Turkish engineer and CEO of Baykar. They are parents to two children. Bayraktar is a prominent defence entrepreneur and the son of Ozdemir Bayraktar. Selcuk heads Baykar Defence, the company that produces advanced unmanned aerial vehicles used for military operations, the Bayraktar Akinci drones. (All Images: X, Facebook, Instagram)
Trending Photos