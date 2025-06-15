Meet Super Vasuki: India's longest Train With 6 Engines, 295 Coaches, Runs From …
The Indian Railways is one of the biggest rail networks in the world, with its range of trains, from passenger trains to the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express. The government is also actively working on the bullet train project. But do you know which is the longest train in India?
Indian Railways operates over 13,000 trains daily, with more than 4 crore passengers who travel from one station to another every day. The Indian Railways network boasts the world's highest railway bridge, offering a unique experience when trains pass over it.
Super Vasuki, Length, Coaches
India's longest train is Super Vasuki, which stretches over 3.5 kilometres in length. With 295 coaches, counting them from one end would be a daunting task, leaving your eyes tired without reaching the end.
It is the longest goods train run by Indian railways.
The 295 coaches of Super Vasuki are pulled by 6 locomotives working together. When this train crosses a railway crossing, it takes a considerable amount of time for the entire train to pass through.
Super Vasuki plays a crucial role in transporting coal from mines to power plants across different parts of the country. This massive freight train carries approximately 27,000 tons of coal from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Rajnandgaon near Nagpur in a single journey. (Image: Pixabay)
The freight train Super Vasuki takes approximately 11.20 hours to cover the distance from Korba to Rajnandgaon near Nagpur. The train is named after Vasuki, the snake associated with Lord Shiva, and its long formation resembles a snake in motion. (Image: Freepik)
