Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2949014https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/meet-suraj-yadav-son-of-mason-worked-as-delivery-boy-aspired-for-dsp-but-became-deputy-collector-cracked-jpsc-8-years-after-marriage-with-rank-2949014
NewsPhotosMeet Suraj Yadav: Son Of Mason, Worked As Delivery Boy, Aspired For DSP But Became Deputy Collector; Cracked JPSC 8 Years After Marriage With Rank...
photoDetails

Meet Suraj Yadav: Son Of Mason, Worked As Delivery Boy, Aspired For DSP But Became Deputy Collector; Cracked JPSC 8 Years After Marriage With Rank...

JPSC Success Story: It's often said that those who toil hard get results sooner or later. There are many government job aspirants in India who study day and night, hoping for a big day. One such story is of Suraj Yadav, a Jharkhand youth who has secured the 110th rank across Jharkhand in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination. Yadav, who wanted to become Deputy Superintendent of Police, is now set to become a Deputy Collector. What makes his achievement truly remarkable is that before this success, Suraj used to work as a delivery boy, earning just enough to fund his education and keep his dream alive.

Updated:Aug 20, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Remote Village to Big Dreams

1/6
Remote Village to Big Dreams

Hailing from Kapilo, a small village in Giridih district, Suraj’s life story reads like the script of a film. Despite poverty, lack of resources, and countless hardships, he marched ahead with sheer determination. His journey today has become a symbol of hope and courage for thousands of young people facing adversity.

Follow Us

JPSC Results Announced

2/6
JPSC Results Announced

The results of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Main Examination 2023 were announced on 25 July. After a delay of almost ten months, the Main exam was held from 22nd to 24th June 2024, and the qualified candidates were called for interviews. Suraj Yadav emerged as one of the successful candidates and is now ready to take charge as a Deputy Collector.

Follow Us

Struggle for Education

3/6
Struggle for Education

Suraj comes from a humble background. His father is a mason, and the family’s financial condition has never been stable. But despite these challenges, Suraj never gave up on his dream of becoming a government officer. While preparing in Ranchi, he faced a point where his family could no longer send him money. To continue his studies, he started working as a delivery boy for Swiggy and also rode Rapido bike taxi services.

Follow Us

Friends Who Became Family

4/6
Friends Who Became Family

Suraj didn’t even own a bike. That’s when his friends Rajesh Nayak and Sandeep Mandal stepped in. Using their own scholarship money, they helped him buy an old motorcycle. Suraj would work for five hours a day making deliveries and dedicate the rest of his time to studying.

Follow Us

Family: The Pillar of Strength

5/6
Family: The Pillar of Strength

Behind Suraj’s success is the unwavering support of his family. His parents always encouraged him. His sister took over all household responsibilities so that Suraj could study without distraction. His wife stood by him at every step, constantly motivating him and believing in his dreams. It was this collective strength and support of the family that helped Suraj reach this milestone.

Follow Us

Inspiration for Youth

6/6
Inspiration for Youth

Suraj Yadav’s story is a beacon of inspiration for every young person who feels defeated by life’s obstacles. From being a delivery boy to becoming a Deputy Collector, he has proven that with hard work, persistence, and the support of loved ones, no dream is too big to achieve.

Follow Us
JPSCsuccess storyJharkhandexam result
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
India’s Smallest Railway Station: Just 200 Meters Long, Can't Hold Even Many Passenger Trains; Located In...
camera icon7
title
Asia Cup 2025
Players From RCB, PBKS, GT, DC, RR, CSK Who Were Not Picked In India's Asia Cup Squad Despite Superb IPL 2025 Season - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
8 Best K-Dramas For Beginners
8 Must-Watch K-Dramas For Beginners To Binge This Weekend
camera icon9
title
Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestants
Meet Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant Across All Seasons, Earned Staggering Rs 25,000,000 For Just 3 Days Stay
camera icon8
title
India Asia Cup 2025 squad
5 Players Selected Despite Poor IPL 2025 Performance : 2 KKR Players, 1 MI & Others, Check Full list
NEWS ON ONE CLICK