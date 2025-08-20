Meet Suraj Yadav: Son Of Mason, Worked As Delivery Boy, Aspired For DSP But Became Deputy Collector; Cracked JPSC 8 Years After Marriage With Rank...
JPSC Success Story: It's often said that those who toil hard get results sooner or later. There are many government job aspirants in India who study day and night, hoping for a big day. One such story is of Suraj Yadav, a Jharkhand youth who has secured the 110th rank across Jharkhand in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination. Yadav, who wanted to become Deputy Superintendent of Police, is now set to become a Deputy Collector. What makes his achievement truly remarkable is that before this success, Suraj used to work as a delivery boy, earning just enough to fund his education and keep his dream alive.
Remote Village to Big Dreams
Hailing from Kapilo, a small village in Giridih district, Suraj’s life story reads like the script of a film. Despite poverty, lack of resources, and countless hardships, he marched ahead with sheer determination. His journey today has become a symbol of hope and courage for thousands of young people facing adversity.
JPSC Results Announced
The results of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Main Examination 2023 were announced on 25 July. After a delay of almost ten months, the Main exam was held from 22nd to 24th June 2024, and the qualified candidates were called for interviews. Suraj Yadav emerged as one of the successful candidates and is now ready to take charge as a Deputy Collector.
Struggle for Education
Suraj comes from a humble background. His father is a mason, and the family’s financial condition has never been stable. But despite these challenges, Suraj never gave up on his dream of becoming a government officer. While preparing in Ranchi, he faced a point where his family could no longer send him money. To continue his studies, he started working as a delivery boy for Swiggy and also rode Rapido bike taxi services.
Friends Who Became Family
Suraj didn’t even own a bike. That’s when his friends Rajesh Nayak and Sandeep Mandal stepped in. Using their own scholarship money, they helped him buy an old motorcycle. Suraj would work for five hours a day making deliveries and dedicate the rest of his time to studying.
Family: The Pillar of Strength
Behind Suraj’s success is the unwavering support of his family. His parents always encouraged him. His sister took over all household responsibilities so that Suraj could study without distraction. His wife stood by him at every step, constantly motivating him and believing in his dreams. It was this collective strength and support of the family that helped Suraj reach this milestone.
Inspiration for Youth
Suraj Yadav’s story is a beacon of inspiration for every young person who feels defeated by life’s obstacles. From being a delivery boy to becoming a Deputy Collector, he has proven that with hard work, persistence, and the support of loved ones, no dream is too big to achieve.
