Meet Suraj Yadav: Son Of Mason, Worked As Delivery Boy, Aspired For DSP But Became Deputy Collector; Cracked JPSC 8 Years After Marriage With Rank...

JPSC Success Story: It's often said that those who toil hard get results sooner or later. There are many government job aspirants in India who study day and night, hoping for a big day. One such story is of Suraj Yadav, a Jharkhand youth who has secured the 110th rank across Jharkhand in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination. Yadav, who wanted to become Deputy Superintendent of Police, is now set to become a Deputy Collector. What makes his achievement truly remarkable is that before this success, Suraj used to work as a delivery boy, earning just enough to fund his education and keep his dream alive.