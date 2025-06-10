Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2913962https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/meet-this-blood-sucking-insect-exists-in-the-world-since-jurassic-period-can-claim-human-lives-with-2913962
NewsPhotosMeet This Blood Sucking Insect, Exists In The World Since Jurassic Period; Can Claim Human Lives With...
photoDetails

Meet This Blood Sucking Insect, Exists In The World Since Jurassic Period; Can Claim Human Lives With...

This blood-sucking insect exists from the time since the Jurassic period and claimed the lives of many humans by spreading diseases like Malaria.
Updated:Jun 10, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Follow Us

1/6

Molecular estimates suggest that the family Culicidae (mosquitoes) arose during the Jurassic period, roughly 170-217 million years ago. 

 

Follow Us

2/6

There are two types of mosquitoes male and female and this is surprising to find that today only female mosquitoes named Anopheles suck blood and caused malaria.

 

Follow Us

Malaria Symptom

3/6

If you face symptoms like fever, chills, General feeling of discomfort, headache, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and Muscle or joint pain then there is a chance that you are affected by Malaria.

Follow Us

Death Due To Malaria

4/6

As per WHO, the estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 597 000 in 2023 compared to 600 000 in 2022.

Follow Us

Who Do Mosquitoes Bite More Often?

5/6

Research conducted by the Rockefeller lab reveals that mosquitoes are selective in their targets. Female mosquitoes use carbon dioxide, heat, and odour to determine their target. 

Follow Us

What Odor Makes Humans Attractive To Mosquitoes?

6/6

The skin's odour is determined by the types of bacteria present, which are linked to fatty acids. The food we eat, including oils, nuts, fish, and eggs, influences the fatty acid composition of our skin, making some people more attractive to mosquitoes than others.

Follow Us
MosquitoAnopheles mosquito
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
MS Dhoni
11 Indians Who Are Part Of ICC Hall Of Fame: MS Dhoni Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev; Check Legendary List
camera icon6
title
Mosquito
Meet This Blood Sucking Insect, Exists In The World Since Jurassic Period; Can Claim Human Lives With...
camera icon10
title
World's Oldest Dinosaur
Meet World's Oldest Dinosaur: Unearthed In Brazil, Way Older Than Humans Evolution, Reveals Existence Of Life On Earth .... Million Years Ago
camera icon8
title
kabul water crisis
World's First City Without Water Is... It's Not In India, Pakistan But In....; Report Says...
camera icon12
title
Esha Gupta
Hotness Alert! 12 Times Esha Gupta Raises Heat With Her Sultry Fashion
NEWS ON ONE CLICK