Meet This Blood Sucking Insect, Exists In The World Since Jurassic Period; Can Claim Human Lives With...
Molecular estimates suggest that the family Culicidae (mosquitoes) arose during the Jurassic period, roughly 170-217 million years ago.
There are two types of mosquitoes male and female and this is surprising to find that today only female mosquitoes named Anopheles suck blood and caused malaria.
Malaria Symptom
If you face symptoms like fever, chills, General feeling of discomfort, headache, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and Muscle or joint pain then there is a chance that you are affected by Malaria.
Death Due To Malaria
As per WHO, the estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 597 000 in 2023 compared to 600 000 in 2022.
Who Do Mosquitoes Bite More Often?
Research conducted by the Rockefeller lab reveals that mosquitoes are selective in their targets. Female mosquitoes use carbon dioxide, heat, and odour to determine their target.
What Odor Makes Humans Attractive To Mosquitoes?
The skin's odour is determined by the types of bacteria present, which are linked to fatty acids. The food we eat, including oils, nuts, fish, and eggs, influences the fatty acid composition of our skin, making some people more attractive to mosquitoes than others.
