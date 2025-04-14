Meet Vasuki Indicus: World's Largest Snake Weighing 1000 Kgs, 49-Feet Long Unearthed In India's...
Vasuki Indicus: The title of the world's largest snake has long been held by the prehistoric Titanoboa, measuring up to 42 feet. However, a groundbreaking discovery in Gujarat, India, may have just rewritten history. Fossils unearthed along the Kutch coast suggest the existence of an ancient serpent estimated to be 49 feet long and weighing nearly 1,000 kilograms. Researchers from IIT Roorkee have spent nearly two decades studying these remains, linking them to Vasuki Naag, the mythical serpent known as the divine ornament around Lord Shiva’s neck. This scientific discovery not only challenges earlier beliefs about the largest snake to have roamed the Earth but also lends credibility to ancient Indian scriptures that reference mighty serpents like Vasuki. Let’s take a closer look at this fascinating revelation about Vasuki Indicus:
Discovery in Gujarat
Fossils of a massive snake, possibly the largest ever, were found along the Kutch coastline in Gujarat. The site has become a hotspot for researchers and mythology enthusiasts alike.
Bigger Than Titanoboa
While Titanoboa was believed to be the longest snake at 42 feet, the Vasuki fossil measures a staggering 49 feet, making it potentially the largest snake ever discovered on Earth.
Weighing a Ton
Estimates suggest this ancient serpent weighed around 1,000 kg. Despite catastrophic events that wiped out species like dinosaurs, this snake species adapted and survived.
20 Years of Research
The fossils were first discovered in 2005, but it took two decades of meticulous research by IIT Roorkee scientists to confirm the scale and significance of the find.
Myth Meets Science
With references to Vasuki Naag found in Hindu scriptures, the scientific community has dubbed this serpent 'Vasuki', hinting at a fascinating bridge between mythology and paleontology.
From Oceans to Earth
Early snakes, over 160 million years old, first lived in oceans. Fossil records now show how they evolved and adapted to land, with Vasuki being one of the most dramatic examples of their ancient scale.
