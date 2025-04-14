photoDetails

english

2885892

Vasuki Indicus: The title of the world's largest snake has long been held by the prehistoric Titanoboa, measuring up to 42 feet. However, a groundbreaking discovery in Gujarat, India, may have just rewritten history. Fossils unearthed along the Kutch coast suggest the existence of an ancient serpent estimated to be 49 feet long and weighing nearly 1,000 kilograms. Researchers from IIT Roorkee have spent nearly two decades studying these remains, linking them to Vasuki Naag, the mythical serpent known as the divine ornament around Lord Shiva’s neck. This scientific discovery not only challenges earlier beliefs about the largest snake to have roamed the Earth but also lends credibility to ancient Indian scriptures that reference mighty serpents like Vasuki. Let’s take a closer look at this fascinating revelation about Vasuki Indicus: