Meet Vatsala, World's Oldest Living Elephant; Survived World Wars, Saw India's Partition; Aged... Lives In...
World's Oldest Living Elephant: Elephants are Earth's largest land mammals, known for their massive bodies, large ears, and versatile trunks used for various tasks. They are highly intelligent and social animals. The world's oldest living elephant is Vatsala, a female elephant who is believed to be over 100 years old. She was brought to Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, from Nilambur in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
Early Age
Vatsala is believed to be over 100 years old, with her birth year estimated around 1917. This makes her the only elephant known to have lived beyond a century.
Location
She has been a resident of the Panna Tiger Reserve since 1993, having been brought to Madhya Pradesh from Kerala in 1971.
Origin
Vatsala was born in the wild, which adds to the difficulty of pinpointing her exact age, as formal birth records don't exist.
Historical Roles
Before her retirement, she served in various capacities, including ferrying timber and tourists.
Physical Condition
Despite her advanced age, she continues to navigate with the help of her trunk and other herd members, though she has lost her vision due to cataracts.
Guinness Record Attempts
Officials have attempted to register her in the Guinness Book of World Records, but the lack of definitive birth records has posed a challenge. (Image: Social Media)
