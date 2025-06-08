photoDetails

english

2912990

World's Oldest Living Elephant: Elephants are Earth's largest land mammals, known for their massive bodies, large ears, and versatile trunks used for various tasks. They are highly intelligent and social animals. The world's oldest living elephant is Vatsala, a female elephant who is believed to be over 100 years old. She was brought to Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, from Nilambur in the southern Indian state of Kerala.