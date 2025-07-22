5 / 7

Despite several studies being conducted, the exact cause of this phenomenon is yet to be ascertained. Women from Kodinhi married off too far away places are also known to give birth to twins. According to doctors this phenomenon is due to chemicals present in water in the Kodinhi area. According to Times Of India, Kodinhi villagers believe that high twin births is due to blesings of the local deity while some are of the opinion that the water of the area has mystical properties.