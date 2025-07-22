Advertisement
Meet 'Village Of Twins'! THIS Indian Village Has Over 450 Pair Of Twins, Boasts Of 'Highest Rate Of Twins In The World'...It's Name Is

Meet 'Village Of Twins': Today, let's find out which is this place which is also said to have the 'Highest Rate Of Twins In The World'

Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
THIS Indian Village Has Over 450 Pair Of Twins

THIS Indian Village Has Over 450 Pair Of Twins

Famously called the 'Twin Town' or 'Village of Twins', this small Indian village boasts of over 450 pair of twins and is home to around 2000 families as per 2008 data available. Today, let's find out which is this place which is also said to have the 'Highest Rate Of Twins In The World'. 

Meet Village Of Twins

Meet Village Of Twins

Kodinhi is a village in Malappuram district in Kerala, India. The village is situated close to the town of Tirurangadi and, as of 2008, is home to around 2,000 families. The village came to international attention for the unusually large number of multiple births in the region, especially twins, although India has one of the lowest twinning rates in the world, as per Wikipedia. 

Who Live In Kodinhi?

Who Live In Kodinhi?

A majority of the residents are Sunni Muslim, and follow the Shafi school of thought.[4] A significant Salafi Muslim and Hindu minorities also resides here. The village is surrounded by backwaters on all sides but one, which connects it to the town of Tirurangadi.

Highest Rate Of Twins In The World

Highest Rate Of Twins In The World

According to History India, Kodinhi is famous as village of twins, because more than 550 twins live here. 42 twins are born for every 1000 deliveries in this village while the average record in the rest of the world is 6 twins per 1000 deliveries.

Why Mostly Twins Are Delivered Here?

Why Mostly Twins Are Delivered Here?

Despite several studies being conducted, the exact cause of this phenomenon is yet to be ascertained. Women from Kodinhi married off too far away places are also known to give birth to twins. According to doctors this phenomenon is due to chemicals present in water in the Kodinhi area. According to Times Of India, Kodinhi villagers believe that high twin births is due to blesings of the local deity while some are of the opinion that the water of the area has mystical properties. 

Other Countries Where Twins Are Born

Other Countries Where Twins Are Born

This phenomenon of a large number of twin births is not unique to Kodinhi, and has also been observed in the town of Igbo-Ora in Nigeria. A similar phenomenon of a large number of twin births within a small isolated community has been observed in Cândido Godói, Brazil.

Association of Twins

Association of Twins

The first association of twins in the country, The Twins and Kins Association, was also founded in the village.

Village Of TwinsIndian Village Of TwinsIndian Villages listmost beautiful villagesmost beautiful villages in worldIndian villagesvillage with most twin birthsIndia newsBizarre NewsKodinhiKodinhi Village
