Meet Woman, Cracked UPSC At Age Of 24, Did Not Use Phone For 3 Years, Cracked UPSC With AIR....; She Is...

UPSC Success Story: Neha Byadwal achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer by taking a unique approach: she gave up her phone for three years to stay focused on her studies.
In today’s fast-paced, tech-driven world, most of us can't go a day without our phones. But Neha Byadwal, an IAS officer, chose to give up her smartphone for three entire years — all for one goal: clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Her decision reflects a level of dedication that sets her apart from most aspirants.
Disciplined Childhood Shaped Her Dream
Neha was born in Jaipur but raised in Chhattisgarh, where her father served as a senior Income Tax officer. Moving often due to her father's transfers, Neha adapted quickly and excelled academically. She studied at DPS Korba and DPS Bilaspur, then went on to top her university at DB Girls College, Raipur. Even early on, Neha’s life was defined by discipline and ambition.
From University Topper to Civil Services Aspirant
With a strong academic background, Neha set her sights on the UPSC Civil Services Examination — one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Like many aspirants, she knew it would require intense effort and sacrifices. What she didn’t expect was the emotional toll of failing not once, but three times. Still, she didn’t give up.
Quitting Her Smartphone
After repeated failures, Neha took a bold step. She realised her smartphone and social media habits were stealing away precious hours and mental clarity. Instead of cutting down, she completely gave up her phone for 3 years. No WhatsApp, no Instagram, no YouTube — just books, a basic keypad phone, and sheer focus. It was a game-changing decision.
Life of Quiet Discipline and Offline Learning
During these three years, Neha built a daily routine based on consistency. She studied 8–10 hours a day, made her own notes, and avoided information overload by sticking to select sources. She practiced mock tests, revised regularly, and created a structured schedule — all without a smartphone or online coaching. Her lifestyle was offline, simple, and completely focused on her goal.
Cleared SSC Multiple Times
Neha’s dedication bore results even before UPSC success. She cleared the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam multiple times, but she never joined the job. Her heart was set on one thing — becoming an IAS officer. She wasn’t ready to settle for anything less, even if it meant waiting longer or trying harder.
UPSC Success at 24 — AIR 569 in 2021
In 2021, Neha's sacrifices and hard work finally paid off. She cracked the UPSC CSE with All India Rank 569 at just 24 years old, scoring 960 marks. Her journey from repeated failure to triumph showed that resilience and focus can lead to extraordinary outcomes. She had finally become what she dreamed of — an IAS officer.
From Phone-Free Aspirant to Online Mentor
Today, Neha is not just serving the country as an IAS officer — she’s also an inspiration. With over 58,000 Instagram followers, she now uses social media to help others — sharing tips, routines, and motivation. Ironically, the very tool she once gave up is now her way of guiding others who want to follow in her footsteps.
