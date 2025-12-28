Advertisement
Meet Woman IAS Officer: Cleared UPSC On Third Attempt, Daughter Of Assistant Sub-Inspector, Has 59.4K Followers On Instagram; Her AIR...

The Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams. The UPSC CSE tests a wide range of subjects. Known for its rigorous selection process and low success rate, the exam demands consistent preparation, discipline, and perseverance. Know one such UPSC success story: 

Updated:Dec 28, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
UPSC Success Story

UPSC Success Story

Rupal Rana is from Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, and she did not give up and went on to become an example of resilience, proving that hard work pays off.

Rupal Rana's Father

Rupal Rana's Father

According to a report by News18, Rupal Rana's father, Jasvir Rana, is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police.  

Attempts

Attempts

According to the report, she did not clear the UPSC examination in her first two attempts. 

AIR

AIR

In her third attempt, Rupal Rana cleared the USPC CSE 2023 exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 26. 

Education

Education

Rupal Rana, as per News18, got her Bachelor of Science degree from Delhi University (DU). 

Currently Posted In...

Currently Posted In...

According to Rupal Rana's Instagram handle, she is currently a part of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre. 

Social Media Following

Social Media Following

Rupal Rana has 59.4K followers on her Instagram handle. 

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: ias_rupal.anju/Instagram

IAS success storyUPSC Success StoryIAS Rupal RanaSuccess story of Rupal Rana
