Meet Woman IAS Officer: Cleared UPSC On Third Attempt, Daughter Of Assistant Sub-Inspector, Has 59.4K Followers On Instagram; Her AIR...
The Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams. The UPSC CSE tests a wide range of subjects. Known for its rigorous selection process and low success rate, the exam demands consistent preparation, discipline, and perseverance. Know one such UPSC success story:
UPSC Success Story
Rupal Rana is from Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, and she did not give up and went on to become an example of resilience, proving that hard work pays off.
Rupal Rana's Father
According to a report by News18, Rupal Rana's father, Jasvir Rana, is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police.
Attempts
According to the report, she did not clear the UPSC examination in her first two attempts.
AIR
In her third attempt, Rupal Rana cleared the USPC CSE 2023 exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 26.
Education
Rupal Rana, as per News18, got her Bachelor of Science degree from Delhi University (DU).
Currently Posted In...
According to Rupal Rana's Instagram handle, she is currently a part of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.
Social Media Following
Rupal Rana has 59.4K followers on her Instagram handle.
Credits
Photos Credit: ias_rupal.anju/Instagram
