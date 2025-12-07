Advertisement
Meet Woman IAS Officer: Cracked UPSC At Age Of 24, Gave Up Use Of Phone For 3 Years, Now Has A Massive Social Media Following; Her Name Is...


Meet Woman IAS Officer: Cracked UPSC At Age Of 24, Gave Up Use Of Phone For 3 Years, Now Has A Massive Social Media Following; Her Name Is...

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is widely regarded as one of the toughest and most prestigious competitive exams in India. It's rigorous three-stage process, comprising the Preliminary Exam, the Mains, and the Personality Test. Clearing the exam opens the doorway to some of the most respected roles in public service, including the IAS, IPS, and IFS, making it a symbol of merit, resilience, and national leadership.

Updated:Dec 07, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Who Is She?

Who Is She?

Neha Byadwal was born in Rajasthan and raised in Chhattisgarh. 

Gave Up Use Of Phone

Gave Up Use Of Phone

According to an NDTV report, dated July 1, 2025, Neha Byadwal gave up the use of a mobile phone for three years and prepared for the exam with utmost dedication. 

Cleared Exam At...

Cleared Exam At...

Neha Byadwal cleared the prestigious UPSC exam at the age of 24. 

AIR

AIR

Neha Byadwal secured Air India Rank (AIR) 569 and got 960 marks overall. 

Never Give Up

Never Give Up

While Neha Byadwal’s journey continues to inspire many, it is notable that she never gave up on her dreams. Even after failing to clear the exam three times, she persevered and succeeded on her fourth attempt. 

Where Is She Posted?

Where Is She Posted?

Neha Byadwal is currently serving in the Gujarat cadre.

Huge Instagram Following

Huge Instagram Following

Neha Byadwal currently has 133K followers on Instagram. 

Credits

Credits

All Photos: nehabyadwal/ Instagram 

