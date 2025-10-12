Advertisement
Meet Woman IAS Officer Who Cleared UPSC in First Attempt: Her Marksheet Went Viral, Now Has A Massive Social Media Following; She Is...

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is widely regarded as one of the toughest and most competitive exams in India. With lakhs of aspirants appearing each year for just a few hundred coveted positions in the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other services, the level of competition is intense. Success in UPSC is often the result of months or even years of consistent preparation, smart strategy, and a deep understanding of both static and dynamic topics. Srushti Deshmukh cracked UPSC in her first attempt with an amazing rank. Discover her inspiring journey and what made her stand out:

 

Updated:Oct 12, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Srushti Deshmukh

Srushti Deshmukh

Srushti Deshmukh comes from a humble background, and her journey is not only inspiring but also a testament to the fact that hard work pays off.

Hometown

Hometown

Shrusti Deshmush was born in Bhopal, as per reports. 

Education

Education

According to a Times of India report, Srushti Deshmukh completed her degree in chemical engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. 

Furthermore, she had secured 93.4 per cent in Class 12th. 

Cleared UPSC In First Attempt

Cleared UPSC In First Attempt

According to media reports, IAS Srushti Deshmukh cleared UPSC in her first attempt in 2018 and secured All India Rank (AIR) 5. 

Social Media Following

Social Media Following

Srushti Deshmukh's Instagram handle has 2.3 million followers, and on X (formerly Twitter), she has 205.8 thousand followers.  Her X bio reads, "IAS (2019) Madhya Pradesh | ADM Khandwa."

Marksheet

Marksheet

After Srushti Deshmukh cleared the UPSC, her marksheet had gone viral, and she had secured 1068 marks in total score.

Power Couple

Power Couple

IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh is married to Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, who is also an IAS officer. Together, they make a power couple whose journey to clearing one of India’s toughest exams is truly inspiring.

Credits

Credits

All Photos Credit- @srushtideshmukhias/ Instagram 

