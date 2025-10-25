Advertisement
Meet Woman IAS Officer Who Cracked UPSC in Her First Attempt At 23 — Her Grandfather Played A Big Role In Her Success, Her AIR Is...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India’s central recruiting agency responsible for conducting some of the country’s most prestigious examinations, including the Civil Services Exam (IAS, IPS, IFS) and various other competitive tests for government positions. Every year, thousands of aspirants prepare for the UPSC exam to secure top administrative roles in the Indian government. 

Updated:Oct 25, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Nisha Grewal

Nisha Grewal

IAS Nisha Grewal comes from a humble background in Haryana and cracked the prestigious exam at the age of 23. 

Nisha Grewal's Rank

Nisha Grewal's Rank

Nisha Grewal secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 51 in UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020 and cracked the exam in her first attempt. 

Her Parents

Her Parents

According to reports, Nisha Grewal's father is in the electricity department, and her mother is a housemaker. 

Her Grandfather's Role

Her Grandfather's Role

According to a DNA report, Nisha Grewal's grandfather supported her a lot in her studies and journey to become an IAS officer. 

Education

Education

Nisha Grewal has a BA Honors in Political Science from Delhi University. After securing her bachelor's degree, she started preparing for the UPSC exam. 

Her Study Routine

Her Study Routine

According to DNA, Nisha Grewal studied for about 8 to 9 hours every day. Her unwavering dedication, disciplined routine, and consistent hard work played a crucial role in her success.

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Meta AI

