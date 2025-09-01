Advertisement
Meet Woman IAS Officer Who Has Huge Social Media Following, Cleared UPSC On 6th Attempt, Her Name Is...
Meet Woman IAS Officer Who Has Huge Social Media Following, Cleared UPSC On 6th Attempt, Her Name Is...

The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examination is widely regarded as one of the most challenging competitive exams in India, and for good reason. It tests not every angle of a candidate’s knowledge across a vast range of subjects. Cracking the UPSC requires not just intelligence, but unwavering discipline, patience, and the ability to persevere through years. One such story is of IAS Priyanka Goel, who never backed down and cleared the exam on her sixth attempt. 

Updated:Sep 01, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
Priyanka Goel's Education

Priyanka Goel's Education

Priyanka Goel completed her 12th standard at Maharaja Agrasen Model School in Pitampura, Delhi, and scored 93% in her exams. She has graduated with a degree in commerce from the University of Delhi’s Keshav Mahavidyalaya (KMV).

Priyanka Goel's AIR

Priyanka Goel's AIR

Priyanka Goel started preparing for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) in 2016 and took her first shot at it in 2017. Next year, she missed qualifying for the prelims by just 0.3 marks.

She made her sixth attempt in the 2022 UPSC CSE and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 369. 

Priyanka Goel's Family

Priyanka Goel's Family

According to reports, Priyanka Goel's father is a businessman and her mother is a homemaker. 

Cracking UPSC

Cracking UPSC

IAS Priyanka Goel studied 17-18 hours a day for two months before her final attempt. 

Inspiring Journey

Inspiring Journey

IAS Priyanka’s journey is a reminder that setbacks are not the end, but stepping stones. Her story reminds that those who dare to dream and keep at it, no matter how tough the path, are the ones who eventually turn their it into reality.

 

Social Media Followers

Social Media Followers

IAS Priyanka Goel has an active presence on social media. On her Instagram, she has 223K followers as of now. 

In her bio, Goel has written "Better an 'Oops' than a what if." It is an inspiration quote that compliments her journey of achieving the dream of UPSC.

Credits

Credits

Photo Credit: @priyanka_goell/ Instagram

IAS Priyanka GoelUPSC Success StoryUPSC Success
