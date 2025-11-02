Advertisement
Meet Woman IAS Officer Who Never Gave Up, Got AIR 3, Has 297K Followers On Instagram, Her Name Is...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts India’s most prestigious civil services examination every year to recruit officers for the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other services. UPSC aspirants often draw inspiration from success stories of toppers who overcome multiple failures before achieving their goals. With social media playing an increasing role, many toppers also share preparation tips and motivational content online, helping thousands of candidates across the country.

Updated:Nov 02, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Her Name

Her Name

IAS Officer Pari Bishnoi is from the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, and her journey to cracking the prestigious UPSC exam is an inspiration for aspirants aiming to serve the nation through civil services. 

Her Mother

Her Mother

According to reports, Pari Bishnoi's inspiration to crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer is her mother, who serves in the Rajasthan Police.

UPSC

UPSC

Pari Bishnoi cleared the UPSC exam om 2019 and secured the All India Rank (AIR) 30. 

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Pari Bishnoi cleared the exam in her third attempt.

Her Tips On UPSC Exam

Her Tips On UPSC Exam

On her Instagram handle, she has shared her tips and takes on clearing the most prestigious exams. 

Instagram Following

Instagram Following

Pari Bishnoi has 297K followers on Instagram. 

She Is Married To...

She Is Married To...

Pari Bishnoi is married to Bhavya Bishnoi, the MLA from Adampur in Haryana.

Credits

Credits

All Photos Credit: pari.bishnoii/ Instagram 

