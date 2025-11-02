Meet Woman IAS Officer Who Never Gave Up, Got AIR 3, Has 297K Followers On Instagram, Her Name Is...

photoDetails

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts India’s most prestigious civil services examination every year to recruit officers for the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other services. UPSC aspirants often draw inspiration from success stories of toppers who overcome multiple failures before achieving their goals. With social media playing an increasing role, many toppers also share preparation tips and motivational content online, helping thousands of candidates across the country.