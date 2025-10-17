Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2973136https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/meet-woman-ias-officer-who-secured-air-1-cracked-exam-after-5-attempts-her-marksheet-will-leave-you-speechless-2973136
NewsPhotosMeet Woman IAS Officer Who Secured AIR 1, Cracked Exam In 5th Attempt – Her Marksheet Will Leave You Speechless!
photoDetails

Meet Woman IAS Officer Who Secured AIR 1, Cracked Exam In 5th Attempt – Her Marksheet Will Leave You Speechless!

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most prestigious and competitive exams in India and serves as the gateway to top administrative positions like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others. Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the highest academic and professional achievements in India. Securing All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) takes this accomplishment to an entirely different level.

Updated:Oct 17, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Shakti Dubey

1/8
Shakti Dubey

Shakti Dubey from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj secured AIR 1 in the UPSC CSE 2024 and her 'never give up' story became an inspiration for hundreds of aspirants who appear and prepare for the prestigious exam. 

Follow Us

Her Celebratory Message

2/8
Her Celebratory Message

In a post on her Instagram profile, IAS Shakti Dubey mentioned that she has gone through sleepless nights and is grateful for the journey and the lessons she learnt on the way. 

Follow Us

Family

3/8
Family

According to a report by the Mint, her father is a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police. 

Follow Us

Education

4/8
Education

As per reports, Shakti Dubey completed her graduation from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 2016. Subsequently, after completion of her Master's degree, she began the preparation for UPSC CSE.  

Follow Us

Marksheet

5/8
Marksheet

Shakti Dubey shared her marksheet on social media, and it showed her marks in various subjects of the exam. 

In Paper I, she scored 100.35 marks, and in Paper II, she got 75.83 marks.  

Follow Us

AIR 1, Attempt 5

6/8
AIR 1, Attempt 5

Shakti Dubey secured rank 1 in the prestigious exam, while this was reportedly her fifth attempt. 

Follow Us

Social Media

7/8
Social Media

Now, Shakti Dubey has 131 thousand followers on Instagram. 

Follow Us

Credits

8/8
Credits

All Photos Credit: @imshaktidubey1/ Instagram 

Follow Us
UPSC Success StoryUPSC Topper Shakti DubeyShakti DubeyIAS success story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Swap Deal Featuring Sanju Samson, KL Rahul: Check Top 10 Biggest Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Team India practice session
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back In Action As Team India Gears Up For ODI Series Against Australia - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
7 Nations With Air Force But Without Fighter Jets
7 Air Forces Of The World Without Fighter Jets
camera icon8
title
Lucknow Super Giants
4 Players LSG Might Release To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep And...
camera icon13
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025 Tarot Reading: Check Your Diwali Message For The Universe