Meet Woman IAS Officer Who Secured AIR 1, Cracked Exam In 5th Attempt – Her Marksheet Will Leave You Speechless!
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most prestigious and competitive exams in India and serves as the gateway to top administrative positions like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others. Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the highest academic and professional achievements in India. Securing All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) takes this accomplishment to an entirely different level.
Shakti Dubey
Shakti Dubey from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj secured AIR 1 in the UPSC CSE 2024 and her 'never give up' story became an inspiration for hundreds of aspirants who appear and prepare for the prestigious exam.
Her Celebratory Message
In a post on her Instagram profile, IAS Shakti Dubey mentioned that she has gone through sleepless nights and is grateful for the journey and the lessons she learnt on the way.
Family
According to a report by the Mint, her father is a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Education
As per reports, Shakti Dubey completed her graduation from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 2016. Subsequently, after completion of her Master's degree, she began the preparation for UPSC CSE.
Marksheet
Shakti Dubey shared her marksheet on social media, and it showed her marks in various subjects of the exam.
In Paper I, she scored 100.35 marks, and in Paper II, she got 75.83 marks.
AIR 1, Attempt 5
Shakti Dubey secured rank 1 in the prestigious exam, while this was reportedly her fifth attempt.
Social Media
Now, Shakti Dubey has 131 thousand followers on Instagram.
Credits
All Photos Credit: @imshaktidubey1/ Instagram
