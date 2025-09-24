Meet Woman IPS Officer: From IT Job To UPSC Rank Holder, Know Her Inspiring Journey; She Is…
The UPSC exam is widely regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in India. It demands more than just knowledge; it demands dedication and an unwavering spirit. Clearing the exam requires scheduling, strategic preparation, and strong mental resilience. Meet the woman who cracked UPSC while working her IT job:
IT Job
After getting her bachelor's degree from Delhi, Neha Jain started working an IT job.
Studied While Working
Neha Jain did not let anything come in the way of her ambitions; she studied for UPSC while still working.
Brother Who Is IAS
Neha Jain's brother is also serving the nation as an IAS officer.
Never Gave Up
While still working at her IT job, Neha Jain continued to strive and was able to achieve her dreams with a lot of hard work.
Humble Background
As per reports, Neha Jain comes from a humble background and was born in Madhya Pradesh.
Never Settle
The story of Neha Jain teaches us not to give up on our dreams and to continue to work hard.
She cracked the UPSC exam and got an AIR 152 and an IPS officer 2021 batch.
No Coaching
Several media reports also suggest that Neha Jain did not take coaching for UPSC preparation.
Credits
All Photos Credit: @nehajain1101/ Instagram
Trending Photos