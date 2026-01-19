Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3008243https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/meet-woman-ips-officer-left-mba-midway-3-upsc-attempts-and-huge-social-media-following-her-name-is-3008243
NewsPhotosMeet Woman IPS Officer: Left MBA Midway, 3 UPSC Attempts, And Huge Social Media Following; Her Name Is...
photoDetails

Meet Woman IPS Officer: Left MBA Midway, 3 UPSC Attempts, And Huge Social Media Following; Her Name Is...

UPSC Success Story: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of India’s most prestigious and challenging competitive examinations, conducted annually to select candidates for various civil services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Success in the exam requires a strong combination of knowledge, critical thinking, time management, and consistent preparation, making it a benchmark for excellence in India’s civil services.

Updated:Jan 19, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
Follow Us

IPS Ankit Sharma

1/7
IPS Ankit Sharma

IPS Ankit Sharma's journey to success is not just inspiring; it is a testament to how perseverance can help one achieve their dreams despite all odds.

Follow Us

She Is From...

2/7
She Is From...

Ankita Sharma hails from a small village in Durg district of Chhattisgarh.

Follow Us

Education

3/7
Education

IPS officer Ankita Sharma completed her primary and secondary education from Durg and secured amazing marks in both the 10th and 12th standard. After which she went on to pursue her bachelors and masters; however, she left her MBA midway to pursue her dream of clearing UPSC exam, according to a News18 report. 

Follow Us

IPS Ankita Sharma

4/7
v

Ankita Sharma cleared the UPSC exam in her third attempt in 2018 and was thus selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS). As per News18, she secured an All India Rank (AIR) 203. 

Follow Us

Social Media Following

5/7
Social Media Following

IPS Ankita Sharma has 885K followers on Instagram. 

Follow Us

From Dream To Reality

6/7
From Dream To Reality

For thousands of aspirants across India, clearing the UPSC exam is more than just a career goal—it is the realization of a lifelong dream. Turning this dream into reality requires dedication, perseverance, and strategic preparation.

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

All Photos Credit: @ankitasharmaips25/ Instagram 

Follow Us
UPSC succes storyIPS Success Story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Washington Sundar
7 IPL Stars Who Could Replace Injured Washington Sundar In India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026; Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi And...Check Full List
camera icon7
title
2016 movies
‘2026 Is The New 2016’: From M.S. Dhoni To Airlift — Where To Watch These Iconic Films Online
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For January 19- 25: You May Not Realise How Tense Your Body Is, Zodiacs
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For January 19- 25: Singles May Open Up Slowly, Testing The Water; Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
business success story
From Rs 90 Salary To Rs 50,00,00,00,000 Company: Meet Man Who Started As A Canteen Worker; His Business Is…