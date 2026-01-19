Meet Woman IPS Officer: Left MBA Midway, 3 UPSC Attempts, And Huge Social Media Following; Her Name Is...
UPSC Success Story: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of India’s most prestigious and challenging competitive examinations, conducted annually to select candidates for various civil services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Success in the exam requires a strong combination of knowledge, critical thinking, time management, and consistent preparation, making it a benchmark for excellence in India’s civil services.
IPS Ankit Sharma
IPS Ankit Sharma's journey to success is not just inspiring; it is a testament to how perseverance can help one achieve their dreams despite all odds.
She Is From...
Ankita Sharma hails from a small village in Durg district of Chhattisgarh.
Education
IPS officer Ankita Sharma completed her primary and secondary education from Durg and secured amazing marks in both the 10th and 12th standard. After which she went on to pursue her bachelors and masters; however, she left her MBA midway to pursue her dream of clearing UPSC exam, according to a News18 report.
IPS Ankita Sharma
Ankita Sharma cleared the UPSC exam in her third attempt in 2018 and was thus selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS). As per News18, she secured an All India Rank (AIR) 203.
Social Media Following
IPS Ankita Sharma has 885K followers on Instagram.
From Dream To Reality
For thousands of aspirants across India, clearing the UPSC exam is more than just a career goal—it is the realization of a lifelong dream. Turning this dream into reality requires dedication, perseverance, and strategic preparation.
Credits
All Photos Credit: @ankitasharmaips25/ Instagram
Trending Photos