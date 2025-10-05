Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Woman Who Gave Up Social Media, Made A Resolution, And Cracked UPSC To Become IFS Officer, She Is From...
Meet Woman Who Gave Up Social Media, Made A Resolution, And Cracked UPSC To Become IFS Officer, She Is From...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered to be one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Its difficulty lies in the vast syllabus, the complex questions, and the high level of competition among thousands of aspirants. Additionally, the exam tests not only knowledge but also decision-making and problem-solving abilities. Meet Geetika Tamta Gave who cracked the prestigious exam:

Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Name

Geetika Tamta Gave, who is from Uttarakhand, cracked UPSC to become an IFS officer.

Resolution And Social Media

According to media reports, at the beginning of 2021, Geetika Tamta Gave made a resolution that she would study for the exam and reportedly left social media to avoid any distractions. 

Education

Geetika Tamta Gave completed her schooling in Nainital and has an Engineering degree. 

UPSC Preparation

IFS Gave had moved to Delhi to focus on her studies. However, UPSC prelims were reportedly postponed in 2021 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she moved back to her hometown. 

In 2022, she moved back to the national capital and continued her preparation for UPSC.  

UPSC Result

In 2022, she secured the 239th rank and became an IFS officer. 

Back On Social Media

IFS Officer Geetika Tamta Gave is back on social media and is currently followed by over 94k people on Instagram. 

Credits

Photos Credit: @giaifs/Instagram

