Meet Woman Who Played Important Role In Construction Of Chenab Bridge - IISc Professor, She Is...

Dr. G Madhavi Latha, who played an important role in the Chenba Bridge Project, earned her B.Tech in Civil Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 1992. She concluded her M.Tech in Geotechnical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal in 1995.

Lastly, she got her Ph.D. in Geotechnical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras in 2000.

(Credit: ANI)