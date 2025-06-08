Advertisement
Meet Woman Who Played Important Role In Construction Of Chenab Bridge - IISc Professor, She Is...
Meet Woman Who Played Important Role In Construction Of Chenab Bridge - IISc Professor, She Is...

Meet the woman who played a big role in the construction of the World's Highest Railway Bridge, Dr. G Madhavi Latha. 

Updated:Jun 08, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Chenab Bridge

1/13
Chenab Bridge

The World's Highest Railway Bridge spans the Chenab River at a height of 359 m (1,178 ft) above the river, which is 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower.

(Credit: ANI)

Inauguration By PM Modi

2/13
Inauguration By PM Modi

PM Modi on Friday (June 6) inaugurated the Chenab Bridge. 

(Credit: ANI)

The Woman Behind The Bridge

3/13
The Woman Behind The Bridge

In a post on X, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, wrote, "We are proud of Prof Madhavi Latha & her team's contribution to the #ChenabBridge inaugurated by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi."

(Credit: @iiscbangalore/ X)

Madhavi Latha's Contribution

4/13
Madhavi Latha's Contribution

IISc Bangalore further stated that Dr. Madhavi Latha's team worked on the stability of slopes, design and construction of foundations, "design of slope stabilisation systems, incl. rock anchors to withstand hazards," the post added. 

Madhavi Latha's Education

5/13
Madhavi Latha's Education

Dr. G Madhavi Latha, who played an important role in the Chenba Bridge Project, earned her B.Tech in Civil Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 1992. She concluded her M.Tech in Geotechnical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal in 1995. 

Lastly, she got her Ph.D. in Geotechnical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras in 2000. 

(Credit: ANI)

Gold Medal In...

6/13
Gold Medal In...

Dr. G Madhavi Latha bagged the Gold Medal in Civil Engineering in her M.Tech. 

(Credit: ANI)

Madhavi Latha's Awards

7/13
Madhavi Latha's Awards

According to the official website of IISc Dr. G Madhavi Latha received "Best Paper Award for the paper "Geocell supported Embankments" in National Seminar on Ground Improvement Methods, NIT Warangal" in 1998. 

On the other hand, she was listed in the Top 75 Women in STEAM of India in 2022. In 2021, she was awarded the Best Woman Geotechnical Researcher by the Indian Geotechnical Society.

(Credit: ANI)

Role In World's Highest Bridge

8/13
Role In World's Highest Bridge

Dr. G Madhavi Latha played a key role in the planning, design, and construction of the Chenab Bridge. 

She was the Geotechnical Consultant to the World's Highest Railway Bridge across the Chenab River.

(Credit: ANI) 

Woman In Science

9/13
Woman In Science

In a section named 'Women in Science', the IISc's Website mentions that the most fulfilling thing about a life in science, according to Dr. G Madhavi Latha, is "seeing your own innovative designs come to life and serve the society is the most fulfilling aspect of life in science. It makes life interesting, adventurous and worth the hardships."

(Credit: ANI)

Madhavi Latha At IISc

10/13
Madhavi Latha At IISc

At present, Dr. G Madhavi Latha is a HAG professor at IISc and has been associated with the institute for many years. 

Previously, she was associated with IIT Guwahati as an Assistant Professor for over a year. 

(Credit: ANI)

Madhavi Latha Wanted To Become...

11/13
Madhavi Latha Wanted To Become...

In the 'Women in Science', Dr. G Madhavi Latha said, "My childhood dream was to become a doctor. I was not supported by my family to pursue that dream. During my B. Tech. days, I was told by all my teachers that I will become a good researcher. However, my true passion for scientific research was realized during my M. Tech. days."

(Credit: ANI)

Chenab Bridge Salient Feature

12/13
Chenab Bridge Salient Feature

The arch bridge between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir is 1,178 feet above the riverbed, forming a crucial link from Katra to Banihal. 

It is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL).

(Credit: ANI)

Lifespan of Chenab Bridge

13/13
Lifespan of Chenab Bridge

The Chenab Bridge will be able to withstand winds with speeds up to 260 kmph and will have a lifespan of 120 years.  

(Credit: ANI)

Chenab bridge, Chenab arch-bridge, Chenab Bridge Interesting Facts, chenab bridge latest update, Chenab Bridge Opening, World's Highest Railway Bridge
