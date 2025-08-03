Advertisement
Meet World's Largest Banyan Tree: 500+ Years Old, Canopy Size Of 3 Soccer Fields? It Is In India's... - CHECK Legend Behind
Meet World's Largest Banyan Tree: 500+ Years Old, Canopy Size Of 3 Soccer Fields? It Is In India's... - CHECK Legend Behind

The banyan tree holds deep symbolic and spiritual significance in Hindu mythology, where it is revered not just as a sacred tree but as a representation of eternal life, divine wisdom, and cosmic truth. Its presence in scriptures, legends, and rituals makes it one of the most venerated trees in Hindu tradition.

Meanwhile, Thimmamma Marrimanu from India, listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1989 for having the world’s largest tree canopy. It is a stunning example of the banyan tree’s incredible ability to grow and spread over vast areas.

Updated:Aug 03, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Record

Record

According to the official Guinness World Records website, six banyan trees in India cover many hectares of land. However, the largest banyan tree is 'Thimmamma Marrimanu', and it is located in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur.

Size Of Canopy

Size Of Canopy

The canopy or the crown of Thimmamma Marrimanu covers nearly five acres, and the area is reportedly equivalent to three soccer fields. 

Elliptical Canopy And Prop Roots

Elliptical Canopy And Prop Roots

Notably, the elliptical canopy of Thimmamma Marrimanu spans approximately 190 m long by 145 m wide, and the large tree is supported by around 4,000 prop roots.

Legend

Legend

The legend behind the tree is believed to be related to a woman named Thimmamma. It is said that she threw herself on the funeral pyre of her husband in 1434, and a pyre pole of the same sprouted into a tree.

Other Large Banyan Trees

Other Large Banyan Trees

Other famous and large banyan trees from India include 'The Great Banyan', located in Kolkata's Indian Botanical Garden. The tree is reportedly smaller than Thimmamma Marrimanu and has thousands of supporting trunks. It is believed to be nearly 250 years old and has had its original stem until a hundred years ago. 

Mystery behind Banyan Trees

Mystery behind Banyan Trees

Banyan trees have long evoked a sense of mystery and awe, their vast canopies stretching wide while aerial roots dangle like ancient veils from the heavens. Often found standing alone in fields or village squares, they appear timeless. 

In Indian folklore, the banyan tree is believed to be a gateway to the spiritual, a dwelling place for spirits, sages, and secrets untold. 

Religious Aspect

Religious Aspect

The banyan tree holds profound religious and symbolic importance in Hinduism, often regarded as sacred and eternal. Its presence in myths, rituals, and spiritual practices gives it a deeply revered status.

Credits

Credits

Photo Credits- All Representational Image/ Freepik 

Banyan tree, World's largest banyan tree
