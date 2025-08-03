photoDetails

The banyan tree holds deep symbolic and spiritual significance in Hindu mythology, where it is revered not just as a sacred tree but as a representation of eternal life, divine wisdom, and cosmic truth. Its presence in scriptures, legends, and rituals makes it one of the most venerated trees in Hindu tradition.

Meanwhile, Thimmamma Marrimanu from India, listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1989 for having the world’s largest tree canopy. It is a stunning example of the banyan tree’s incredible ability to grow and spread over vast areas.