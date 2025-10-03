Advertisement
Meet World's Largest Snake: Not Titanoboa; 49-Foot, 1,000-Kg Serpent Brings India On Global Map With Fossils Discovery In Gujarat - Stunning Pics

If you love reptiles, the colossal Titanoboa may have amazed you with at 42 feet; it was long considered the largest snake ever. But a recent discovery in Gujarat’s Kutch coast revealed fossils of an ancient serpent measuring 49 feet and nearly 1,000 kg, rewriting history and revealing a truly extraordinary species.
 

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
Research and Discovery

Research and Discovery

For nearly two decades, IIT Roorkee researchers studied fossils from Gujarat’s Kutch coast, uncovering remains of a colossal serpent that may rewrite the history of ancient snakes.  

Mythological Link

Findings reveal connections to Vasuki Naag, the mythical serpent adorning Lord Shiva’s neck, suggesting ancient scriptures may hold unexpected scientific credibility.  

Discovery Hub

Kutch coastline has become a hotspot for researchers and mythology enthusiasts alike, eager to explore where this monumental snake once thrived.  

Record-Breaking Size

Previously, Titanoboa held the record at 42 feet, but the newly unearthed Vasuki fossil stretches 49 feet, potentially making it the largest snake ever discovered.  

Adaptation and Survival

Estimated to weigh around 1,000 kilograms, Vasuki survived catastrophic events, including those that caused dinosaur extinction, showcasing incredible resilience and evolutionary adaptation.  

Evolutionary Significance

Snakes emerged over 160 million years ago in oceans. Vasuki exemplifies the scale and adaptation of ancient serpents, bridging mythology, paleontology, and India’s rich cultural heritage. (Representative Image: Gemini)  

