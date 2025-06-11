2 / 11

According to Discover Wildlife, as far as number of humans killed every year, mosquitos by far hold the record, being responsible for between 725,000 and 1,000,000 deaths annually. Can you imagine this tiny insect being labelled as the most dangerous animal ever! Well, that's why truth is stranger than fiction.

Mosquitoes are vectors for diseases like malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika virus, which collectively cause millions of deaths and illnesses worldwide.