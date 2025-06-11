Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2913854https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/meet-worlds-most-dangerous-animal-its-not-a-tiger-or-a-lion-kills-725000-annually-one-bite-can-be-fatal-check-top-10-list-of-animals-deadliest-to-humans-2913854
NewsPhotosMeet World's Most Dangerous Animal, It's NOT A Tiger Or A Lion; Kills 725,000 Annually; One Bite Can Be Fatal... Check Top 10 List Of Animals Deadliest To Humans
photoDetails

Meet World's Most Dangerous Animal, It's NOT A Tiger Or A Lion; Kills 725,000 Annually; One Bite Can Be Fatal... Check Top 10 List Of Animals Deadliest To Humans

Meet World's Most Dangerous Animal: Check The Top 10 List Of Animals Deadliest To Humans Below, Can You Guess The Number 1 Animal?

Updated:Jun 11, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet World's Most Dangerous Animal

1/11
Meet World's Most Dangerous Animal

Meet World's Most Dangerous Animal: Today, let's check out top 10 list of Animals Deadliest To Humans. You will be surprised to know which one tops the list based on several reportrs online. Take a small guess? Hint: It's not who you think it is!

 

Follow Us

Mosquitos (Culicidae family) 725,000 – 1,000,000 deaths per year

2/11
Mosquitos (Culicidae family) 725,000 – 1,000,000 deaths per year

According to Discover Wildlife, as far as number of humans killed every year, mosquitos by far hold the record, being responsible for between 725,000 and 1,000,000 deaths annually. Can you imagine this tiny insect being labelled as the most dangerous animal ever! Well, that's why truth is stranger than fiction. 

Mosquitoes are vectors for diseases like malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika virus, which collectively cause millions of deaths and illnesses worldwide. 

Follow Us

Humans (homicides only) - kills 400,000 humans per year

3/11
Humans (homicides only) - kills 400,000 humans per year

Yes! Hard to digest but besides the deadly mosquitos, the most deadly animal is ourselves - Humans. Homicides account for an estimated 431,000 human deaths a year, making us by far the deadliest mammals, as per Discover Wildlife.

Follow Us

Snakes - kills 138,000 humans per year

4/11
Snakes - kills 138,000 humans per year

The most common human deaths from snakes occur from venomous bites, however, with the lucky left dealing with amputations and “other permanent disabilities” according to the WHO.

Follow Us

Dogs (rabies) - kills 59,000 per year

5/11
Dogs (rabies) - kills 59,000 per year

Man’s best friend can be a deadly enemy too. BBC'S Science Focus states World Health Organisation (WHO) finding reading, “dogs are the main source of human rabies deaths, contributing up to 99 per cent of all rabies transmissions to humans.” It is transmitted by saliva via bites, scratches, and direct contact with infected areas on the dog.

Follow Us

Assassin Bugs (Chagas disease) - kills 10,000 humans per year

6/11
Assassin Bugs (Chagas disease) - kills 10,000 humans per year

Assassin bugs are a primary spreader of the deadly Chagas disease. A terrible disease that attacks the heart, digestive system, and nervous system according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). It can be transmitted from mother to baby through the placenta during pregnancy.

Follow Us

Scorpions - kills 3,300 humans per year

7/11
Scorpions - kills 3,300 humans per year

With over 2,600 species of the arachnid, only around 25 carry a powerful enough toxin to kill humans.

Follow Us

Crocodiles - kills 1,000 humans per year

8/11
Crocodiles - kills 1,000 humans per year

The ferocious animal causes up to 1,000 reported fatalities a year, as per Science Focus.

Follow Us

Elephants - kills 600 humans per year

9/11
Elephants - kills 600 humans per year

Elephants typically kill humans by trampling. One blow from an elephant is enough to kill, and around 500 deaths a year are caused in this way.

Follow Us

Hippos - kills 500 humans a year

10/11
Hippos - kills 500 humans a year

Hippos kill an estimated 500 deaths annually (as compared to only 22 for lions), hippos are deadly land mammals. 

Follow Us

Lions - kills 200 humans per year

11/11
Lions - kills 200 humans per year

The most deadly-looking king of jungle - Lions stalk in small groups, circling around their prey before going in for the kill. As per BBC Science Focus, nearly 200 humans are killed every year by the big cats.

Follow Us
World's Most Dangerous AnimalList Of Animals Deadliest To HumansMost Dangerous Animalslist of Most Dangerous Animalmeet Most Dangerous Animalmosquito killingsMosquitomosquito deathsLionTigerIndia newsBizarre Newsscience
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
WTC final
Australia's Playing XI For WTC Final Against South Africa: Marnus Labuschagne As Opener, Steve Smith At No. 4, Travis Head To Bat At...
camera icon11
title
MS Dhoni
11 Indians Who Are Part Of ICC Hall Of Fame: MS Dhoni Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev; Check Legendary List
camera icon6
title
Mosquito
Meet This Blood Sucking Insect, Exists In The World Since Jurassic Period; Can Claim Human Lives With...
camera icon10
title
World's Oldest Dinosaur
Meet World's Oldest Dinosaur: Unearthed In Brazil, Way Older Than Humans Evolution, Reveals Existence Of Life On Earth .... Million Years Ago
camera icon8
title
kabul water crisis
World's First City Without Water Is... It's Not In India, Pakistan But In....; Report Says...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK