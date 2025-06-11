Meet World's Most Dangerous Animal, It's NOT A Tiger Or A Lion; Kills 725,000 Annually; One Bite Can Be Fatal... Check Top 10 List Of Animals Deadliest To Humans
Meet World's Most Dangerous Animal: Check The Top 10 List Of Animals Deadliest To Humans Below, Can You Guess The Number 1 Animal?
Meet World's Most Dangerous Animal
Meet World's Most Dangerous Animal: Today, let's check out top 10 list of Animals Deadliest To Humans. You will be surprised to know which one tops the list based on several reportrs online. Take a small guess? Hint: It's not who you think it is!
Mosquitos (Culicidae family) 725,000 – 1,000,000 deaths per year
According to Discover Wildlife, as far as number of humans killed every year, mosquitos by far hold the record, being responsible for between 725,000 and 1,000,000 deaths annually. Can you imagine this tiny insect being labelled as the most dangerous animal ever! Well, that's why truth is stranger than fiction.
Mosquitoes are vectors for diseases like malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika virus, which collectively cause millions of deaths and illnesses worldwide.
Humans (homicides only) - kills 400,000 humans per year
Yes! Hard to digest but besides the deadly mosquitos, the most deadly animal is ourselves - Humans. Homicides account for an estimated 431,000 human deaths a year, making us by far the deadliest mammals, as per Discover Wildlife.
Snakes - kills 138,000 humans per year
The most common human deaths from snakes occur from venomous bites, however, with the lucky left dealing with amputations and “other permanent disabilities” according to the WHO.
Dogs (rabies) - kills 59,000 per year
Man’s best friend can be a deadly enemy too. BBC'S Science Focus states World Health Organisation (WHO) finding reading, “dogs are the main source of human rabies deaths, contributing up to 99 per cent of all rabies transmissions to humans.” It is transmitted by saliva via bites, scratches, and direct contact with infected areas on the dog.
Assassin Bugs (Chagas disease) - kills 10,000 humans per year
Assassin bugs are a primary spreader of the deadly Chagas disease. A terrible disease that attacks the heart, digestive system, and nervous system according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). It can be transmitted from mother to baby through the placenta during pregnancy.
Scorpions - kills 3,300 humans per year
With over 2,600 species of the arachnid, only around 25 carry a powerful enough toxin to kill humans.
Crocodiles - kills 1,000 humans per year
The ferocious animal causes up to 1,000 reported fatalities a year, as per Science Focus.
Elephants - kills 600 humans per year
Elephants typically kill humans by trampling. One blow from an elephant is enough to kill, and around 500 deaths a year are caused in this way.
Hippos - kills 500 humans a year
Hippos kill an estimated 500 deaths annually (as compared to only 22 for lions), hippos are deadly land mammals.
Lions - kills 200 humans per year
The most deadly-looking king of jungle - Lions stalk in small groups, circling around their prey before going in for the kill. As per BBC Science Focus, nearly 200 humans are killed every year by the big cats.
