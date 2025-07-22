Meet World's Safest Countries In July 2025: Latest Ranking Puts THIS Country At Top; Check Ranks Of India, US, Pakistan
Do you know which country is the safest in the world? According to Numbeo Safety Index 2025, Andorra ranks as the safest country, followed closely by UAE, Qatar, and Taiwan. India stands at 67th, behind Pakistan and China but ahead of the US and UK.
The United Arab Emirates has been ranked the safest country in the world with a safety score of 85.2.
Three Arab nations, including the UAE with a safety score of 84.5, Qatar with a safety score of 84.2, and Oman with a safety score of 81.7, feature in the top five safest countries.
Taiwan and the Isle of Man also secure high ranks with a safety score of 82.9 and 79.0, showing strong public safety frameworks.
India is ranked 67th with a safety score of 55.8, below neighbours like Pakistan, which ranks at 62nd with a safety score of 57.6 and China, which rank at 15th with a safety score of 76.0.
Sri Lanka ranks at 59th with a safety score of 57.9, and Bangladesh is far behind at 126th rank with a safety score of 38.4.
The United Kingdom and the United States are placed 87th and 89th ranks with a safety score of 51.7 and 50.8, respectively, making India comparatively safer.
Venezuela is ranked the least safe country in the world at 147th with a score of 19.3. (Images: Freepik)
