Meet Young Woman Who Conquered UPSC Twice To Become IAS Officer; Her Name Is…

The UPSC exam is regarded as one of the toughest challenges in India’s competitive exam landscape. The exam tests candidates on diverse subjects ranging from history and polity to economics and current affairs. Because of its comprehensive and multi-stage nature, very few manage to clear it on their first attempt, making success in UPSC a truly remarkable achievement. Hence, cracking it once is prestigious; cracking it two times is twice as prestigious. 

 

Updated:Sep 21, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Divya Tanwar

Divya Tanwar

Divya Tanwar comes from Haryana, and her journey to becoming an IAS officer at the young age of 23 is not just remarkable, it is inspiring for all the aspirants who are preparing for the prestigious exam. 

Family

Family

Divya Tanwar faced difficulty in her personal life, but she did not give up despite anything and went on to crack UPSC not once but twice.  

According to media reports, her father passed away in 2011, but with the support of her mother, Divya cracked the exam. 

Education

Education

Divya Tanwar's early education began in government schools. Later, she even got a degree in science and began preparing for the UPSC exam. 

IPS Officer

IPS Officer

Divya Tanwar appeared for UPSC CSE in 2021, and at the age of 21, she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 438.

With her unwavering dedication, she became one of the youngest IPS officers in India.

Now An IAS!

Now An IAS!

Divya Tanwar did not stop with IPS, she reappeared for the UPSC CSE in 2022.

Now, she reportedly got an AIR of 105, thus becoming an IAS officer.

Manipur Cadre

Manipur Cadre

Divya Tanwar is currently serving as an IAS officer in the Manipur cadre, as per reports.

Story Of 'I Can Do Better'

Story Of 'I Can Do Better'

Divya Tanwar's journey is an inspiration to countless aspirants who are dedicating their days and nights to cracking the prestigious UPSC exam. Her story is a powerful reminder to never give up—and a motivation to strive for even greater success.

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: @divyatanwar__ips/ Instagram 

