Mini Europe In India: 7 Places That Will Give You Global Feels
Explore Europe without leaving India. Here, is a list of 7 places in India and these destinations offer international charm with Indian flavor. Lavasa, Maharashtra evokes a royal European aura, while Pondicherry resembles a quaint Italian town. Shillong, Meghalaya feels like the Scottish countryside, and Auroville, Tamil Nadu transports you to European eco-village. These 7 destinations are perfect for travel lovers craving global experiences closer to home.
Lavasa, Maharashtra:
Lavasa, Maharashtra: This town is considered to be inspired by the Italian Town. It's a picturesque hill city with colorful & vibrant buildings, lakeside promenades, and cobbled streets. The European-style architecture and serene landscape attract visitors straight to a the Western Ghats.
Pondicherry:
Pondicherry: This place has a charming boulevards, mustard-yellow colonial villas, French street signs, and café culture. Pondicherry offers a true Francophile experience and the White Town area feels like walking through a quaint seaside town in southern France. Here you can experience breathtaking beaches.
Shillong, Meghalaya:
Shillong, Meghalaya: Here, you can experience rolling hills, cool climate, pine forests, and colonial-era architecture that have earned Shillong its nickname. The charming cottages, breathtaking landscapes, and winding roads make it feel like you are experiencing a Scottish countryside.
Auroville, Tamil Nadu:
Auroville, Tamil Nadu: This experimental town which is near Pondicherry draws its inspiration from universal human unity. It has dome-shaped Matrimandir, multicultural residents, and eco-conscious lifestyle that feels like a futuristic European eco-village.
Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh – India’s Mini Switzerland:
Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh – India’s Mini Switzerland: Here, you can experience thick deodar forests, lush meadows, and snow-capped peaks, Khajjiar strongly that resembles Switzerland’s alpine landscapes.
Neemrana Fort, Rajasthan:
Neemrana Fort, Rajasthan: This fort is a 15th-century heritage fort that has been converted into a heritage fort converted into a luxury hotel echoes the charm of European castles. Here, you can experience stone archways, terraced gardens, and medieval vibes.
North Goa:
North Goa: Here, you can experience narrow lanes, and pastel-hued homes, Baroque churches, and tilted roofs of North Goa still retain their strong Portuguese influence. It evokes a feeling of a European coastal town with this artsy flair.
