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NewsPhotosMissed out on IITs and NITs: These 10 government engineering colleges are worth considering for BTech opportunities
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Missed out on IITs and NITs: These 10 government engineering colleges are worth considering for BTech opportunities

Not securing a seat in an IIT or NIT can be disappointing, but it does not mean aspiring engineers have run out of quality options. As the admission season gathers pace, students with JEE Main ranks can pursue a rewarding BTech degree at reputed institutions that have consistently produced successful engineers and industry leaders. Here are 10 government engineering colleges worth considering if the IIT-NIT route did not work out this year.

Updated:Jun 01, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
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Delhi Technological University (DTU), Delhi

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Delhi Technological University (DTU), Delhi

Admission: JAC Delhi (based on JEE Main scores)

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Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi

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Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi

Admission: JAC Delhi

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Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi

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Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi

Admission: JAC Delhi (Women candidates only)

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COEP Technological University, Pune

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COEP Technological University, Pune

Admission: Primarily through MHT-CET; All India seats through JEE Main

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Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai

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Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai

Admission: MHT-CET and limited All India quota seats

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Jadavpur University, Kolkata

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Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Admission: WBJEE

 

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University of Delhi – Faculty of Technology

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University of Delhi – Faculty of Technology

Admission: JEE Main Scores through CSAS

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University School of Information, Communication and Technology (USICT), GGSIPU

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University School of Information, Communication and Technology (USICT), GGSIPU

Admission: JEE Main through IPU Counselling

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Assam University, Silchar

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Assam University, Silchar

Admission: JoSAA/CSAB through JEE Main

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Tezpur University, Assam

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Tezpur University, Assam

Admission: JEE Main through JoSAA and CSAB

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best govt engineering colleges in india other than iit and nit
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