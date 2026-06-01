Missed out on IITs and NITs: These 10 government engineering colleges are worth considering for BTech opportunities

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Not securing a seat in an IIT or NIT can be disappointing, but it does not mean aspiring engineers have run out of quality options. As the admission season gathers pace, students with JEE Main ranks can pursue a rewarding BTech degree at reputed institutions that have consistently produced successful engineers and industry leaders. Here are 10 government engineering colleges worth considering if the IIT-NIT route did not work out this year.