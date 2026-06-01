Missed out on IITs and NITs: These 10 government engineering colleges are worth considering for BTech opportunities
Not securing a seat in an IIT or NIT can be disappointing, but it does not mean aspiring engineers have run out of quality options. As the admission season gathers pace, students with JEE Main ranks can pursue a rewarding BTech degree at reputed institutions that have consistently produced successful engineers and industry leaders. Here are 10 government engineering colleges worth considering if the IIT-NIT route did not work out this year.
Delhi Technological University (DTU), Delhi
Admission: JAC Delhi (based on JEE Main scores)
Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi
Admission: JAC Delhi
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi
Admission: JAC Delhi (Women candidates only)
COEP Technological University, Pune
Admission: Primarily through MHT-CET; All India seats through JEE Main
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai
Admission: MHT-CET and limited All India quota seats
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Admission: WBJEE
University of Delhi – Faculty of Technology
Admission: JEE Main Scores through CSAS
University School of Information, Communication and Technology (USICT), GGSIPU
Admission: JEE Main through IPU Counselling
Assam University, Silchar
Admission: JoSAA/CSAB through JEE Main
Tezpur University, Assam
Admission: JEE Main through JoSAA and CSAB
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