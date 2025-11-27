Mk1 Or Next-Gen Mk2: Which Variant Tejas Went Down At Dubai Airshow 2025?
The Tejas fighter jet that went down during the Dubai Airshow 2025 has raised many questions about which variant was involved and what the crash means for India’s light combat aircraft programme. This photo feature walks through the difference between the Tejas Mk1 and the upcoming Mk2, explains why the distinction matters and outlines what the investigation could mean for future operations and global perception of the aircraft.
The Crash That Stunned Dubai
Inquiry teams now working on the wreckage know their findings could change how India conducts display flights, reviews fleet-level safety practices and even how the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) positions the Tejas programme on the global stage. Every detail from that afternoon will feed into decisions that might alter the way India presents its indigenous fighter to the world. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Meet The Tejas Mk1: The First Warrior
The Tejas Mk1 stands as the original frontline variant of India’s light combat aircraft, manufactured by the HAL and the Aeronautical Development Agency. It joined the Indian Air Force in 2015 and carries a General Electric F404 engine under its skin. Its clean delta-wing planform, compact frame and multirole design allow it to slip between air-to-air engagements and precision strikes with an ease that has impressed pilots who have flown it. The Mk1 forms the backbone of India’s effort to build a modern fighter entirely in-house. (Photo: X)
Tejas Mk2: The Ambitious Successor
The Mk2 exists in a different space, one of expectation and promise. It is the next-generation version designed to carry more weight, travel farther and endure longer missions. Engineers have planned a more powerful engine, expanded avionics, enhanced sensors and a structure capable of supporting larger payloads. Some configurations even introduce canards for improved lift and manoeuvrability. At the time of the Dubai crash, the Mk2 had not yet entered full-scale production or operational service. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Why Knowing The Variant Matters So Much
This distinction between Mk1 and Mk2 is not academic. It carries operational weight and export consequences. With its stronger engine and expanded range, the Mk2 sits at the centre of India’s pitch to foreign buyers and its own long-term fleet plans. A crash involving Mk2 would immediately stir questions about a platform that has not so far matured.
A Mk1 crash, on the other hand, turns attention toward a jet that is already flying in service and performing demonstration manoeuvres, prompting investigators to look at pilot inputs, environment or mechanical events tied specifically to the production variant. (Photo: X)
Where The Confusion Comes From
Many spectators and even some commentators were unsure which Tejas variant was in the sky that day. Part of the confusion comes from the Indian Air Force operating Mk1, ordering Mk1A and preparing for Mk2 (all at the same time). Media reports sometimes shorten references to simply “Tejas”, which blurs the lines further. The aircraft family has also undergone incremental improvements, making the boundaries feel less defined to the general public. This is why confirming the exact variant becomes essential whenever an incident occurs. (Photo: X)
Implications For The Programme’s Future
Once the inquiry panel finishes its work, its conclusions could ripple outward. Fleet-wide safety reviews, refined airshow display rules and adjustments in how India presents the Tejas to foreign buyers may all flow from the findings. With the Mk2 waiting in the wings and the Mk1A entering service, every insight becomes part of the narrative India builds around its indigenous fighter aircraft. (Photo: X)
The Answer Everyone Is Waiting For
According to reports published after the Dubai Airshow crash on November 21, the downed aircraft belonged to the Tejas Mk1 line operated by the Indian Air Force. Even the Wikipedia entry categorises the incident under “Tejas Mk1”. There is no credible source confirming involvement of the Mk2. Based on the public information available at this moment, the aircraft that crashed was a Tejas Mk1.
What This Means Going Forward
Because the incident involves a production model already flying operational missions, investigators will focus on the Mk1’s flying conditions, systems and display-flight performance. The event does not reflect on the still-evolving Mk2. The findings will ultimately decide how India moves forward with its vision for the Tejas family, one that now sits under the world’s microscope after an afternoon in Dubai that no one will forget.
