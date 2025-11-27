Mk1 Or Next-Gen Mk2: Which Variant Tejas Went Down At Dubai Airshow 2025?

4 / 8

This distinction between Mk1 and Mk2 is not academic. It carries operational weight and export consequences. With its stronger engine and expanded range, the Mk2 sits at the centre of India’s pitch to foreign buyers and its own long-term fleet plans. A crash involving Mk2 would immediately stir questions about a platform that has not so far matured.

A Mk1 crash, on the other hand, turns attention toward a jet that is already flying in service and performing demonstration manoeuvres, prompting investigators to look at pilot inputs, environment or mechanical events tied specifically to the production variant. (Photo: X)