NewsPhotosMock Drills May 7: Security Rehearsals Held In UP, J&K — See Pics
Mock Drills May 7: Security Rehearsals Held In UP, J&K — See Pics

Check the visuals from rehearsal mock drills conducted in UP and J-K ahead of the big day! 

Updated:May 06, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
MHA Orders Mock Drills

MHA Orders Mock Drills

As per reports, the public's response to air raid warning sirens, blackout steps, and other measures could be the focus of the drills.  

Visuals Of Drills In Lucknow

Visuals Of Drills In Lucknow

The Civil Defence, Police, and local administration rehearsed a mock drill exercise in Lucknow's Police Lines. 

Lucknow's Rehearsal Of Drills

Lucknow's Rehearsal Of Drills

Mock drill exercises were conducted in Lucknow's Police Lines. 

UP Rehearsal Mock Drills

UP Rehearsal Mock Drills

After MHA's order for mock drills, Civil Defence, Police, and local administration rehearsed the drill exercise in Lucknow. 

Visuals From Delhi's CP

Visuals From Delhi's CP

The security was heightened at Connaught Place in the national capital ahead of the mock drills tomorrow. 

Visuals From Uttar Pradesh

Visuals From Uttar Pradesh

Air raid siren tests were being conducted at Lucknow's Police Lines as a part of a rehearsal for the mock drills. 

Srinagar Rehearsal Of Drill

Srinagar Rehearsal Of Drill

The SDRF personnel hold an exercise to prepare for May 7's mock drills at Dal Lake. 

J-K Mock Drills Rehearsal

J-K Mock Drills Rehearsal

Dal Lake rehearsal of mock drills. 

Jammu School Mock Drills Rehearsal

Jammu School Mock Drills Rehearsal

Students in a Jammu school were trained to respond to any eventuality during a mock drill exercise 

Credits

Credits

(Photo Credits: @ANI/ X)

