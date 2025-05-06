Mock Drills May 7: Security Rehearsals Held In UP, J&K — See Pics
Check the visuals from rehearsal mock drills conducted in UP and J-K ahead of the big day!
MHA Orders Mock Drills
As per reports, the public's response to air raid warning sirens, blackout steps, and other measures could be the focus of the drills.
Visuals Of Drills In Lucknow
The Civil Defence, Police, and local administration rehearsed a mock drill exercise in Lucknow's Police Lines.
Lucknow's Rehearsal Of Drills
UP Rehearsal Mock Drills
Visuals From Delhi's CP
The security was heightened at Connaught Place in the national capital ahead of the mock drills tomorrow.
Visuals From Uttar Pradesh
Air raid siren tests were being conducted at Lucknow's Police Lines as a part of a rehearsal for the mock drills.
Srinagar Rehearsal Of Drill
The SDRF personnel hold an exercise to prepare for May 7's mock drills at Dal Lake.
J-K Mock Drills Rehearsal
Jammu School Mock Drills Rehearsal
Students in a Jammu school were trained to respond to any eventuality during a mock drill exercise
Credits
(Photo Credits: @ANI/ X)
