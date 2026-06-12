Monsoon on wheels: 5 scenic road trips across India worth taking this rainy season
As the first showers of the monsoon wash over the country, India's highways and hill roads transform into breathtaking corridors of mist, waterfalls, and lush greenery. For travel enthusiasts, the rainy season offers the perfect excuse to hit the road and experience nature at its most vibrant. Whether you're planning a quick weekend getaway with friends or a family vacation, these scenic road trips promise unforgettable views and refreshing weather.
Bengaluru to Coorg: Through coffee country
The drive from Bengaluru to Coorg is among South India's most popular monsoon road trips. As you leave the city behind, the landscape gradually changes into rolling hills, dense forests, and sprawling coffee plantations. During the rains, the region comes alive with mist-covered roads and emerald-green surroundings. The journey is as rewarding as the destination, with numerous viewpoints and local eateries dotting the route.
Kochi to Munnar: A journey through the Western Ghats
Kerala's monsoon beauty is unmatched, and the drive from Kochi to Munnar showcases it perfectly. Winding roads, tea gardens, cascading waterfalls, and low-hanging clouds create a postcard-worthy experience. The route becomes especially picturesque during the rainy season when the hills are draped in shades of green. Travellers should, however, drive cautiously on sharp bends and foggy stretches.
Guwahati to Shillong: Clouds, lakes and waterfalls
Few drives capture the romance of monsoon as beautifully as the journey from Guwahati to Shillong. The route offers sweeping views of hills, valleys, and forests, while the iconic Umiam Lake often appears wrapped in mist. As rain clouds drift across the landscape, the drive feels straight out of a travel film. Shillong's cool weather and vibrant culture make it an ideal monsoon retreat.
Kolkata to Darjeeling: From plains to Himalayan views
The road to Darjeeling takes travellers through changing landscapes from bustling towns and rural Bengal to winding mountain roads overlooking tea estates. Monsoon showers add a magical charm to the hills, while the possibility of glimpsing Kanchenjunga on a clear day makes the journey even more memorable. The route is perfect for those seeking a blend of nature, culture, and mountain scenery.
Udaipur to Mount Abu: Rajasthan's green surprise
Rajasthan may be known for its deserts, but monsoon reveals a different side of the state. The drive from Udaipur to Mount Abu passes through the Aravalli hills, which turn surprisingly green after rainfall. The cool climate, scenic roads, and beautiful lakes of Mount Abu offer a refreshing escape from the region's summer heat. It is one of the best monsoon road trips for travellers looking for a short yet rewarding drive.
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