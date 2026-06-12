Monsoon on wheels: 5 scenic road trips across India worth taking this rainy season

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Rajasthan may be known for its deserts, but monsoon reveals a different side of the state. The drive from Udaipur to Mount Abu passes through the Aravalli hills, which turn surprisingly green after rainfall. The cool climate, scenic roads, and beautiful lakes of Mount Abu offer a refreshing escape from the region's summer heat. It is one of the best monsoon road trips for travellers looking for a short yet rewarding drive.