monsoon-safety-snakes-hiding-places-indian-homes

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Monsoon rains impact not only people but also wildlife. When floods fill burrows and other natural shelters, snakes often seek higher, drier places to stay safe. Sometimes, this search brings them closer to homes and buildings.

Recently in Haridwar, 27 baby snakes were found inside a water tank. This shows how hidden spaces can turn into temporary shelters for wildlife during the rainy season.

Most snakes avoid people and would rather escape than confront them. However, a little extra caution during the monsoon can help prevent unpleasant surprises. Here are 10 places around the home worth checking, along with a few simple steps to reduce the chances of an unwanted encounter. (Photo source: ChatGpt)