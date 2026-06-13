monsoon-safety-snakes-hiding-places-indian-homes

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Monsoon rains impact not only people but also wildlife. When floods fill burrows and other natural shelters, snakes often seek higher, drier places to stay safe. Sometimes, this search brings them closer to homes and buildings.

Recently in Haridwar, 27 baby snakes were found inside a water tank. This shows how hidden spaces can turn into temporary shelters for wildlife during the rainy season.

Most snakes avoid people and would rather escape than confront them. However, a little extra caution during the monsoon can help prevent unpleasant surprises. Here are 10 places around the home worth checking, along with a few simple steps to reduce the chances of an unwanted encounter.  (Photo source: ChatGpt)

Updated:Jun 13, 2026, 08:11 AM IST
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A scary discovery

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A scary discovery

Recently, 27 baby snakes were found inside a water tank in Haridwar. During the monsoon, snakes lose their homes to floods and look for dry places to hide. They could be closer than you think.

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Inside your shoes

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Inside your shoes

Never put your feet into shoes left on the porch or outside. Snakes love the dark, warm space inside boots and sneakers. Tip: Always shake your shoes with a stick before wearing them.

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Water tanks and pump rooms

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Water tanks and pump rooms

Snakes are attracted to water and the small frogs that live near tanks. Check your pump rooms and the gaps around water pipes. Keep these areas clean and well-lit.

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Piles of bricks or wood

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Piles of bricks or wood

Do you have a pile of "junk" or wood in your garden? This is a perfect "hotel" for snakes. Move these piles away from your main door during the rainy season.

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Under your bed

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Under your bed

If you live on the ground floor, snakes can crawl under beds or behind storage boxes. Try not to keep too much clutter under the bed. It makes it hard to see if a guest is hiding there.

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Your scooters and cars

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Your scooters and cars

The engine of a car or the gap in a scooter is warm and dry. Snakes often hide there after a heavy rain. Give your vehicle a few taps before you start it or reach inside.

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Kitchen storage and rice sacks

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Kitchen storage and rice sacks

Grain attracts rats, and rats attract snakes. If you keep large bags of rice or wheat, keep them on a raised platform. Do not leave food scraps that might draw in mice.

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Bathroom drains and pipes

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Bathroom drains and pipes

Snakes are great swimmers. They can enter through open pipes or holes in the bathroom floor. Make sure all your drains have heavy covers (jalis) so nothing can crawl up.

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Thick grass and plants

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Thick grass and plants

Tall grass is like a curtain for snakes. It hides them perfectly. Keep the grass near your house short and trim your bushes so you can see the ground clearly.

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What to do if you see one?

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What to do if you see one?

Do not try to catch or kill it (snake). Most bites happen when people get too close. Stand back, keep your pets away, and call a local snake catcher or the Forest Department.

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