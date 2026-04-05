More than just a job: A look at India's most eccentric professions
India’s Unique Professions: The India of 2026 presents a fascinating paradox. On one hand, Bengaluru stands as Asia's AI capital. On the other hand, in Rajasthan, people are still hired to weep at funerals. The country’s job market features professions that have endured for centuries, existing side-by-side with entirely new and modern occupations. From honey gatherers who risk their lives in tiger-infested mangrove forests to certified drone pilots revolutionizing agriculture, the employment landscape in India is unlike anywhere else in the world. In this photo story, you will discover 8 of the most unique jobs that still exist across the country, some centuries old, some brand new, but all entirely real.
India's Eccentric Professions: India in 2026 is a fascinating paradox. From honey hunters risking their lives in tiger-infested mangroves to certified drone pilots reshaping agriculture, India's employment landscape is unlike anywhere else. In this photo story, you'll discover 8 of the most unusual jobs that still exist across the country, some centuries old, some brand new, all absolutely real.
(Representative image: AI-generated)
Professional Mourners (Rudaalis): In Rajasthan, women are hired to publicly express grief at funerals. They wear black, wail loudly, and beat their chests to amplify the emotional intensity of the ceremony. This tradition has been passed down for generations within specific communities. The profession gained mainstream attention after Rudaali, a 1993 film starring Dimple Kapadia. These women are called upon for funerals across different castes and communities, making grief a public, performative art.
(Representative image: X/@SureshzRao)
Street Ear Cleaners (Kaansafais): Armed with small metal tools and cotton, these individuals offer ear-cleaning services on city streets. While the profession is rarer than it once was, street ear cleaners still serve a steady clientele in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. A typical session takes about 10 minutes. Though the practice is declining due to hygiene concerns, many regular customers swear by the relief it provides from earwax buildup and discomfort.
(Representative image: Freepik)
Honey Hunters (Moulis): In the Sundarbans, traditional hunters risk their lives to collect wild "moulish" honey from mangrove forests, facing threats from both aggressive bees and Bengal tigers. They climb trees as high as 50 to 70 metres, that's over 160 to 230 feet, without safety equipment. Injuries from bee stings and tiger attacks are common. The honey fetches premium prices in Kolkata markets due to its rarity and unique flavor profile from mangrove flowers.
(Representative image: X/@thatpmx, Freepik)
Mumbai Rat Catchers: Employed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), these individuals work through the night to control the rodent population in one of the world's most densely populated cities to prevent disease. They use traps, poison, and even trained dogs. Night teams collectively eliminate over 1,000 rats per day across Mumbai's wards. The BMC provides health insurance and protective gear given the exposure to disease-carrying rodents.
(Representative image: Freepik)
Cricket Ball Inspectors: At factories like Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) in Meerut, specialists personally scrutinize hundreds of Test-quality balls daily, checking for minute defects in stitching, lacquer, and seam prominence. The job requires years of training to develop the eye for imperfections invisible to most people. Their work directly impacts international cricket matches played with Indian-made balls, ensuring every delivery meets rigorous standards.
(Representative image: Freepik)
Railway Pointsmen: At specific stations like Roukdi in Maharashtra, these employees still manually hand over physical tokens to drivers of moving trains to signal that the single-line track ahead is clear. This century-old system prevents head-on collisions on routes where modern signaling hasn't been installed. The job demands split-second timing and absolute focus. One mistake could result in a catastrophic accident involving hundreds of passengers.
(Representative image: Freepik)
Certified Drone Pilots: As of 2026, this emerging profession is increasingly vital for precision agriculture, disaster management, and large-scale wedding videography. The government's liberalized drone policy has created explosive demand for licensed operators. Agricultural drone pilots spray pesticides over 50 to 100 acres daily, work that would take traditional methods weeks to complete. They're also deployed during floods and earthquakes for aerial surveys and relief coordination.
(Representative image: Freepik)
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