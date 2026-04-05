More than just a job: A look at India's most eccentric professions

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India’s Unique Professions: The India of 2026 presents a fascinating paradox. On one hand, Bengaluru stands as Asia's AI capital. On the other hand, in Rajasthan, people are still hired to weep at funerals. The country’s job market features professions that have endured for centuries, existing side-by-side with entirely new and modern occupations. From honey gatherers who risk their lives in tiger-infested mangrove forests to certified drone pilots revolutionizing agriculture, the employment landscape in India is unlike anywhere else in the world. In this photo story, you will discover 8 of the most unique jobs that still exist across the country, some centuries old, some brand new, but all entirely real.