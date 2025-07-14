Most Abusive States Of India: 11 States With Highest Use Of Profanity - THIS State Tops, Check Full List

photoDetails

english

2931879

In India, while many regions consider abusive language to be offensive, there are several states where profanity has become so normalized that people use it freely in everyday conversations. In these areas, speaking without using abusive words is becoming increasingly rare. This insight comes from an 11-year-long survey conducted under the “Gaali Band Ghar Abhiyan” (No-Abuse Home Campaign), led by Professor of Practice Dr. Sunil Jaglan in Rohtak. The study included nearly 70,000 participants from various walks of life, mostly from Northern and Eastern belt with majority who speaks or undertand Hindi or its variants. Here are top 10 states that lead in using abusive language as reported by Dainik Bhaskar: