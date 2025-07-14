Advertisement
Most Abusive States Of India: 11 States With Highest Use Of Profanity - THIS State Tops, Check Full List

In India, while many regions consider abusive language to be offensive, there are several states where profanity has become so normalized that people use it freely in everyday conversations. In these areas, speaking without using abusive words is becoming increasingly rare. This insight comes from an 11-year-long survey conducted under the “Gaali Band Ghar Abhiyan” (No-Abuse Home Campaign), led by Professor of Practice Dr. Sunil Jaglan in Rohtak. The study included nearly 70,000 participants from various walks of life, mostly from Northern and Eastern belt with majority who speaks or undertand Hindi or its variants. Here are top 10 states that lead in using abusive language as reported by Dainik Bhaskar:

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Delhi (80%)

1/11
Delhi (80%)

Delhi tops the list with 80% of people frequently using abusive language in daily conversations.

 

Punjab (78%)

2/11
Punjab (78%)

In Punjab, swearing has become a norm for 78% of the population.

Uttar Pradesh (74%)

3/11
Uttar Pradesh (74%)

With 74% profanity usage, Uttar Pradesh ranks third in verbal abuse.

Haryana (71%)

4/11
Haryana (71%)

Haryana sees 71% of its people using offensive language casually.

Bihar (68%)

5/11
Bihar (68%)

In Bihar, 68% of the population commonly uses abusive words in everyday speech.

Rajasthan (62%)

6/11
Rajasthan (62%)

Rajasthan shows a high prevalence, with 62% of people reportedly swearing.

 

Maharashtra (61%)

7/11
Maharashtra (61%)

Maharashtra isn’t far behind, with 61% using foul language regularly.

Gujarat (58%)

8/11
Gujarat (58%)

In Gujarat, 58% admit to using abusive words in regular communication.

 

Madhya Pradesh (55%)

9/11
Madhya Pradesh (55%)

Madhya Pradesh records 55% of people engaging in verbal abuse.

Chhattisgarh (45%)

10/11
Chhattisgarh (45%)

Chhattisgarh stands slightly lower, with 45% using profane language.

 

Kashmir (15%)

11/11
Kashmir (15%)

Kashmir remains the most restrained, with only 15% of people reported using abusive language.

 

