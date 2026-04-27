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NewsPhotosMost haunted beach of India: Not in Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Goa
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Most haunted beach of India: Not in Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Goa

Most haunted beach of India: Most beaches in India greet you with golden sand, bright umbrellas, and the smell of sunscreen. This beach, sitting quietly on Gujarat's coastline about 20 kilometres from Surat, does none of that. The sand here is dark, almost black, the atmosphere unhurried, and if the locals are to be believed, you are rarely quite alone.

 

Updated:Apr 27, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
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Why the sand is black

1/5
Why the sand is black

The first thing that strikes every visitor is the colour of the sand. Unlike any other beach on India's western coast, Dumas has a deep, dark shoreline that gives the place an instantly different character. The scientific explanation points to the presence of natural minerals in the soil. The local explanation is rather less straightforward. According to people who have lived near the beach for generations, this stretch of land was once used as a Hindu cremation ground. The dark sand, in their telling, is not just a geological quirk. It is a remnant of what the land once held.

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The stories that have stuck

2/5
The stories that have stuck

No one has produced hard evidence that Dumas Beach is haunted. But stories have a way of outlasting evidence, and the ones attached to this beach have been circulating for years. Visitors have reported hearing whispers carried on the wind after sunset. Others speak of an unshakeable feeling of being watched despite no one being nearby. Dogs in the area are said to bark at nothing, a detail that locals point to with particular significance. There are also accounts, unverified but persistent, of people going missing near the beach after dark. Whether any of this amounts to something genuinely unexplained or simply to the power of a well-told story is a question Dumas Beach leaves entirely open.

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What all to eat

3/5
What all to eat

The food stalls near the beach are one of the better reasons to visit. Bhajiyas, pav bhaji, Gujarati snacks and fresh coconut water are all available just off the shore, simple, good and very much part of the experience. As the sun goes down, however, the atmosphere shifts. The beach grows quieter and noticeably darker. Locals generally advise against staying too late after sunset, whether out of practical caution or something less easily explained, depending on who you ask.

 

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What a visit actually looks like

4/5
What a visit actually looks like

During the day, the beach is perfectly pleasant, quiet, uncluttered, and far removed from the noise of more popular coastal destinations. The dark sand against the blue of the Arabian Sea creates a visual contrast that is genuinely striking, and the relative absence of crowds makes it easy to find your own stretch of shoreline.

 

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Worth the trip?

5/5
Worth the trip?

Dumas Beach will not suit everyone. It is not polished, it is not famous, and it does not try to be either. But for travellers who want something that sits slightly outside the ordinary, a place with a texture and a history that most beaches simply do not have, it delivers something that is genuinely hard to forget.

The mystery may be real or entirely imagined. At Dumas, that distinction hardly seems to matter.

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Most haunted beach of IndiaGujarat Beach Haunteddumas beachGujarat's Dumas beach
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