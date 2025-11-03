Most Luxurious Train Of India: 'Royalty On Rails' With International Awards; Check Its Fare And Name
India is home to one of the world’s most luxurious trains, offering travelers a royal experience on wheels. Known for its stunning interiors, amazing hospitality, and curated journeys through India’s cultural heritage, this train has earned international recognition and prestigious awards. From regal suites to fine dining, it redefines comfort and elegance in travel. Check India's Most Luxurious Train:
Name
The most luxurious train in India is often considered the Maharajas' Express which runs on various routes and provides passengers with a world-class experience.
Fare
Maharajas' Express offers various packages for passengers to choose from, including:
1- Indian Panorama (6 Nights/7 Days) (Delhi – Jaipur – Ranthambore and Fatehpur Sikri – Agra – Orchha and Khajuraho – Varanasi – Delhi) 2- Indian Splendour (6 Nights/7 Days) (Delhi – Agra – Ranthambore – Jaipur – Bikaner – Jodhpur – Udaipur – Mumbai)
The package cost also depends on the cabin, number of rooms, number of people, and more.
For instance, the Indian Panorama package for the above-mentioned number of days, for an adult choosing a Deluxe cabin, would cost around INR 698100.
(Note: The above cost does not include GST.)
Award
The Maharajas' Express was awarded the "World's Leading Luxury Train" at the World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years from 2012 to 2018.
The Beautiful Route
The Maharajas' Express offers passengers the opportunity to explore beautiful destinations, providing a peek into the rich cultural heritage of India.
More About Maharajas' Express
According to the official website of the Maharajas' Express, it was introduced by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
Services On Board
1- Maharajas’ Express Indian Luxury Train has four cabins- Deluxe, Presidential Suite, Suite, and Junior Suite.
2- The train also has a lounge bar and restaurants. 3- Meals are served on board with various kinds of beverages. 4- Wi-Fi, LED TV with OTT subscription, and more.
Train Booking Process
The booking process is:
1- Go to the official website 2- Choose the journey/package 3- Check the schedule and fare 4- Fill the booking form 5- Make payment as required 6- Check for confirmation
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik
