Most Luxurious Train Of India: 'Royalty On Rails' With International Awards; Check Its Fare And Name

2 / 8

Maharajas' Express offers various packages for passengers to choose from, including:

1- Indian Panorama (6 Nights/7 Days) (Delhi – Jaipur – Ranthambore and Fatehpur Sikri – Agra – Orchha and Khajuraho – Varanasi – Delhi) 2- Indian Splendour (6 Nights/7 Days) (Delhi – Agra – Ranthambore – Jaipur – Bikaner – Jodhpur – Udaipur – Mumbai)

The package cost also depends on the cabin, number of rooms, number of people, and more.

For instance, the Indian Panorama package for the above-mentioned number of days, for an adult choosing a Deluxe cabin, would cost around INR 698100.

(Note: The above cost does not include GST.)