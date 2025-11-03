Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2979534https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/most-luxurious-train-in-india-royalty-on-rails-with-international-awards-check-its-fare-and-name-2979534
NewsPhotosMost Luxurious Train Of India: 'Royalty On Rails' With International Awards; Check Its Fare And Name
photoDetails

Most Luxurious Train Of India: 'Royalty On Rails' With International Awards; Check Its Fare And Name

India is home to one of the world’s most luxurious trains, offering travelers a royal experience on wheels. Known for its stunning interiors, amazing hospitality, and curated journeys through India’s cultural heritage, this train has earned international recognition and prestigious awards. From regal suites to fine dining, it redefines comfort and elegance in travel. Check India's Most Luxurious Train: 

Updated:Nov 03, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Name

1/8
Name

The most luxurious train in India is often considered the Maharajas' Express which runs on various routes and provides passengers with a world-class experience. 

Follow Us

Fare

2/8
Fare

Maharajas' Express offers various packages for passengers to choose from, including:

1- Indian Panorama (6 Nights/7 Days) (Delhi – Jaipur – Ranthambore and Fatehpur Sikri – Agra – Orchha and Khajuraho – Varanasi – Delhi) 2- Indian Splendour (6 Nights/7 Days) (Delhi – Agra – Ranthambore – Jaipur – Bikaner – Jodhpur – Udaipur – Mumbai)

The package cost also depends on the cabin, number of rooms, number of people, and more. 

For instance, the Indian Panorama package for the above-mentioned number of days, for an adult choosing a Deluxe cabin, would cost around INR 698100. 

(Note: The above cost does not include GST.) 

Follow Us

Award

3/8
Award

The Maharajas' Express was awarded the "World's Leading Luxury Train" at the World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years from 2012 to 2018. 

Follow Us

The Beautiful Route

4/8
The Beautiful Route

The Maharajas' Express offers passengers the opportunity to explore beautiful destinations, providing a peek into the rich cultural heritage of India.

Follow Us

More About Maharajas' Express

5/8
More About Maharajas' Express

According to the official website of the Maharajas' Express, it was introduced by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). 

Follow Us

Services On Board

6/8
Services On Board

1- Maharajas’ Express Indian Luxury Train has four cabins- Deluxe, Presidential Suite, Suite, and Junior Suite. 

2- The train also has a lounge bar and restaurants.  3- Meals are served on board with various kinds of beverages.  4- Wi-Fi, LED TV with OTT subscription, and more.

Follow Us

Train Booking Process

7/8
Train Booking Process

The booking process is: 

1- Go to the official website 2- Choose the journey/package 3- Check the schedule and fare 4- Fill the booking form 5- Make payment as required 6- Check for confirmation

Follow Us

Credits

8/8
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik

Follow Us
India's Most luxurious trainLuxurious Trains IndiaLuxurious Trains
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Sanju Samson
From Captaincy To Shocking Exit: Inside Sanju Samson's IPL Journey With Rajasthan Royals Amid Delhi Capitals Trade Rumors - Check In Pics
camera icon13
title
November 2025 tarot reading
November 2025 Monthly Tarot Reading: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And For Angel Message
camera icon5
title
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite, Weighing Over 4,000 Kg; Strengthens Navy’s Space Shield- Check Details
camera icon7
title
Salman Khan
Who Is Maan Panu? The 25-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter Whose Viral Track Left Salman Khan Wishing It Was His Own
camera icon12
title
Indians vs Japanese life expectancy
Why Indians Live 15 Years Lesser Than Japanese- Check Full List Of Daily Habits Behind The Life Expectancy Gap