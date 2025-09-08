Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2957266https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/most-mysterious-places-in-india-final-one-is-truly-shocking-2957266
NewsPhotosMost Mysterious Places In India — Final One Is Truly Shocking!
photoDetails

Most Mysterious Places In India — Final One Is Truly Shocking!

India is home to several eerie and enigmatic places that have intrigued and scared people for centuries. Here are some of the most mysterious spots in the nation:

 

Updated:Sep 08, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

1/8
Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

When talking about scary places, Rajasthan's Bhangarh Fort cannot be left off the list. It is often referred as the 'most haunted place in India,' and is shrouded in legends of curses and supernatural happenings. 

What is even more intriguing is that entry is prohibited after sunset. 

Follow Us

Shani Shingnapur, Maharashtra

2/8
Shani Shingnapur, Maharashtra

Speaking of mysterious, a village famous for its houses without doors, is believed to be protected by Lord Shani. 

Despite no locks or doors, thefts are almost non-existent, which in turn adds to the mystery.

Follow Us

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

3/8
Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

Legend has it that Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan, is abandoned by its former inhabitants who left overnight, never to return. 

Follow Us

Dumas Beach, Gujarat

4/8
Dumas Beach, Gujarat

Known for paranormal activities and ghost sightings, Gujarat's Dumas Beach is considered haunted. 

Follow Us

The Valley of Death, Mizoram

5/8
The Valley of Death, Mizoram

A dense forest area where many people have reportedly gone missing, giving it a chilling reputation.

Follow Us

Dow Hill, Kurseong, West Bengal

6/8
Dow Hill, Kurseong, West Bengal

Famous for its eerie woods and mysterious disappearances, this place has ghost stories tied to it.

Follow Us

Jatinga, Assam

7/8
Jatinga, Assam

Known for the mysterious phenomenon of mass bird suicides during certain months, which has baffled scientists and locals alike.

Follow Us

Credits

8/8
Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik

 

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Follow Us
Mysterious Places In IndiaMysterious Places
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Asia Cup 2025
Indian Cricketers From RCB, SRH, CSK, KKR, RR Who Will Play Asia Cup For First Time In 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Pak
India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Pakistan: Sanju Samson OUT, Shubman Gill IN; Jasprit Bumrah Returns, Jitesh Sharma To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
UPSC Success Story
Meet Couple Who Cracked UPSC Together On Their Third Attempt And Later Got Married
camera icon7
title
World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall
World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall, Invisible To Human Eye; Its Width, Volume, And Formation Will Leave You In Shock
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerological Predictions For September 8- 14: Clarity Will Come In Its Divine Time; Say Yes To New Possibilities
NEWS ON ONE CLICK