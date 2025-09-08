Most Mysterious Places In India — Final One Is Truly Shocking!
India is home to several eerie and enigmatic places that have intrigued and scared people for centuries. Here are some of the most mysterious spots in the nation:
Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
When talking about scary places, Rajasthan's Bhangarh Fort cannot be left off the list. It is often referred as the 'most haunted place in India,' and is shrouded in legends of curses and supernatural happenings.
What is even more intriguing is that entry is prohibited after sunset.
Shani Shingnapur, Maharashtra
Speaking of mysterious, a village famous for its houses without doors, is believed to be protected by Lord Shani.
Despite no locks or doors, thefts are almost non-existent, which in turn adds to the mystery.
Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan
Legend has it that Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan, is abandoned by its former inhabitants who left overnight, never to return.
Dumas Beach, Gujarat
Known for paranormal activities and ghost sightings, Gujarat's Dumas Beach is considered haunted.
The Valley of Death, Mizoram
A dense forest area where many people have reportedly gone missing, giving it a chilling reputation.
Dow Hill, Kurseong, West Bengal
Famous for its eerie woods and mysterious disappearances, this place has ghost stories tied to it.
Jatinga, Assam
Known for the mysterious phenomenon of mass bird suicides during certain months, which has baffled scientists and locals alike.
Credits
Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Trending Photos