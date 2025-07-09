Most Spoken Languages In India: Hindi To Tamil To Marathi And Urdu - Check List
Several Indian states have been waging a war against Hindi, alleging imposition of the language by the Central government. States like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been at the forefront of the language war. India is a land of incredible linguistic diversity, with hundreds of languages spoken across its vast regions, but the politicians saw an opportunity to divide and rule in this. As of 2025, the following are the top most spoken languages by the number of native speakers:
1. Hindi – 540 million
Hindi is the most widely spoken language in India and serves as one of the country's official languages. It is primarily spoken in northern and central states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.
2. Bengali – 100 million
Bengali is the dominant language in West Bengal and also spoken in parts of Assam and Tripura. It has a rich literary and cultural tradition and is one of the oldest languages of the subcontinent.
3. Marathi – 85 million
Marathi is mainly spoken in Maharashtra and Goa. It has a deep connection to Indian history, particularly through the Maratha Empire and its vibrant literary heritage.
4. Telugu – 83 million
Telugu is the principal language of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Known for its poetic elegance, it's one of the classical languages of India.
5. Tamil – 78 million
Spoken predominantly in Tamil Nadu, Tamil is one of the world’s oldest living languages. It boasts a vast classical literature and is deeply rooted in Dravidian culture.
6. Gujarati – 60 million
Gujarati is spoken in the state of Gujarat and by diaspora communities worldwide. It has a strong presence in business and trade and is known for its simplicity and rhythmic flow.
7. Urdu – 55 million
Urdu is widely spoken in parts of northern India including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Renowned for its poetic charm, it shares much of its vocabulary and script with Persian and Arabic.
8. Kannada – 48 million
Kannada is the official language of Karnataka and one of the classical languages of India. It has a rich heritage in literature, music, and theatre.
9. Odia – 38 million
Spoken in Odisha, Odia is another classical Indian language. It is known for its ancient literary works and cultural traditions linked to the Jagannath temple and dance forms.
10. Malayalam – 35 million
Malayalam is mainly spoken in Kerala and the union territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry. It is known for its lyrical beauty and strong literary tradition.
11. Punjabi – 34 million
Punjabi is primarily spoken in Punjab and by communities across northern India. Its energetic tone and rhythmic structure are widely celebrated in music and poetry.
