Mother’s Day 2026: From Mountains to Beaches, 5 unique Indian destinations your mom will absolutely love

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Mother’s Day is not always about flowers, cakes, or shopping gifts. Sometimes, the best present can simply be quality time together in a beautiful place. If you are planning something different this year, a peaceful trip with your mother can create memories that last much longer than any gift.

For Mother’s Day 2026, here are five offbeat travel destinations in India that offer relaxation, nature, culture, and a refreshing break from busy city life.