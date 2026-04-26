Neither Uttar Pradesh, nor Uttarakhand; this state has the highest number of national parks in India
Did you know that India is home to 106 national parks?
These national parks showcase the India's rich biodiversity and national heritage, providing safe habitats for a wide variety of flora and fauna. Spread across the country, they play a crucial role in conserving endangered species and delicate ecosystems.
You also wonder which state has the highest number of national park.
The Central Indian state Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of the national parks in India, with 11 to 12 national parks Popularly known as the "Tige State," its prominent parks include Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna, Pench, Satpura, and Kuno National Park, which is significant for its cheetah reintroduction project.
Madhya Pradesh, often called the "Heart of India," boasts some of the country's finest national parks and tiger reserves, known for rich biodiversity, high tiger densities, varied landscapes, and excellent safari opportunities.
Here are the top 7 national parks of Madhya Pradesh.
(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Freepik)
Kanha National Park (and Tiger Reserve) - Mandla and Balaghat districts
Kanha National Park is often regarded as of India's best-managed and most picturesque parks. It is the largest national park in the Madhya Pradesh with area around 940 sq km. It features lush sal and bamboo forests, open meadows, and high chances of spotting tigers, barasingha, gaurs, leopards, and diverse birds. It is considered one of the top choice for thrilling jeep safaris and is inspired by Rudyard Kipling's Jungle Book settings in the region.
Bandhavgarh National Park (and Tiger Reserve) - Umaria district (Vindhya Hills)
It is famous for having one of the highest tiger densities in India. Bandhavgarh offers dramatic sandstone hills, ancient fort ruins, and dense forests. Visitors frequently spot tigers, leopards, sambar, and over 250 bird species. The park has historical significance (former hunting ground of Rewa maharajas) and a good chance of daytime tiger sightings.
Pench National Park (and Tiger Reserve) - Seoni and Chhindwara
Inspired by Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, Pench spans teak forests, the Pench River, and rolling hills. It also offers good tiger, leopard, wild dog, and bird sightings, with scenic riverine landscapes and a mix of dense jungle and open areas. It's a favorite for nature lovers seeking a balanced safari experience.
Satpura National Park (and Tiger Reserve) - Narmadapuram
This park located in south of the Narmada River stands out for its diverse terrain, hills, valleys, rivers, and the Pachmarhi Biosphere Reserve. It features sal forests, unique wildlife like sloth bears, Indian giant squirrels, leopards, and tigers, plus excellent trekking and boat safari options. It's popular among photographers for its pristine, less-crowded feel.
Panna National Park - Panna and Chhatarpur
Known for its stunning Vindhya Plateau landscapes, deep gorges, the Ken River, and dramatic waterfalls, Panna is one of the most scenic parks. It has recovered well in tiger conservation and offers sightings of tigers, leopards, vultures, and other species amid plateaus and forests. Neolithic-era rock paintings add cultural interest.
Kuno National Park - Sheopur
Kuno gained international attention as the site for India's cheetah reintroduction project. It features dry deciduous forests, grasslands, and the Kuno River, supporting a growing population of cheetahs, leopards, and other wildlife. It's a significant conservation success story with vast, open landscapes ideal for spotting big cats.
Van Vihar National Park - Bhopal
Located in the heart of Bhopal, this unique urban national park functions as a rescue and breeding center with animals in large, natural enclosures. It offers easy access to see tigers, bears, hyenas, crocodiles, and deer without long safaris, perfect for families or short visits. It's more zoo-like but set in a scenic lakeside environment.
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