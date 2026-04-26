Neither Uttar Pradesh, nor Uttarakhand; this state has the highest number of national parks in India

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Did you know that India is home to 106 national parks?

These national parks showcase the India's rich biodiversity and national heritage, providing safe habitats for a wide variety of flora and fauna. Spread across the country, they play a crucial role in conserving endangered species and delicate ecosystems.

You also wonder which state has the highest number of national park.

The Central Indian state Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of the national parks in India, with 11 to 12 national parks Popularly known as the "Tige State," its prominent parks include Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna, Pench, Satpura, and Kuno National Park, which is significant for its cheetah reintroduction project.

Madhya Pradesh, often called the "Heart of India," boasts some of the country's finest national parks and tiger reserves, known for rich biodiversity, high tiger densities, varied landscapes, and excellent safari opportunities.

Here are the top 7 national parks of Madhya Pradesh.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Freepik)