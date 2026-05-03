Neither Uttarakhand nor Kerala; this Indian state has the highest number of Ramsar Sites

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Tamil Nadu leads India with the highest number of Ramsar Sites (20 wetlands of international importance), highlighting its rich biodiversity, coastal ecosystems, bird habitats, and commitment to wetland conservation. These sites support migratory birds, mangroves, marine life, and local communities while contributing to ecological balance, flood control, and sustainable livelihoods.

A Ramsar site is a wetland designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental treaty established in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly Freepik))