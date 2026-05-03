Neither Uttarakhand nor Kerala; this Indian state has the highest number of Ramsar Sites
Tamil Nadu leads India with the highest number of Ramsar Sites (20 wetlands of international importance), highlighting its rich biodiversity, coastal ecosystems, bird habitats, and commitment to wetland conservation. These sites support migratory birds, mangroves, marine life, and local communities while contributing to ecological balance, flood control, and sustainable livelihoods.
A Ramsar site is a wetland designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental treaty established in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands.
(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly Freepik))
Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary
One of the oldest Ramsar sites in the state (designated 2002), this coastal wetland in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts features mangroves, salt marshes, and lagoons. It is a critical habitat for migratory birds, including flamingos, and supports diverse wildlife.
Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve
The largest among Tamil Nadu’s Ramsar sites, this extensive marine area (over 52,000 ha) is one of South Asia’s first marine biosphere reserves. It boasts coral reefs, seagrass beds, mangroves, sea turtles, and rich fish diversity, sustaining fishing communities.
Pichavaram Mangrove Forest
A stunning mangrove ecosystem near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district, it is one of India’s largest mangrove forests. It provides coastal protection, supports unique biodiversity, and offers scenic boat tours while acting as a nursery for marine species.
Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest
Chennai’s last remaining significant wetland, this freshwater marsh is vital for the city’s ecology. It supports numerous bird species, filters urban runoff, and serves as an important urban biodiversity hotspot despite development pressures.
Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary
One of India’s oldest bird sanctuaries (now a Ramsar site), located in Chengalpattu district. It attracts thousands of migratory and resident waterbirds annually, making it a paradise for birdwatchers and a classic example of community-protected wetlands.
Koonthankulam and Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuaries
These twin bird sanctuaries in southern Tamil Nadu are key stopovers for migratory birds along the Central Asian Flyway. They feature interconnected tanks and support large breeding colonies of waterbirds.
Recent Additions like Kazhuveli, Nanjarayan, and others
Tamil Nadu rapidly expanded its list with new sites such as Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary (one of the larger ones), Nanjarayan, Karaivetti, and several smaller bird sanctuaries. These reflect the state’s proactive conservation efforts under the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission.
These pointers can be used as individual slides or sections in a web story format, paired with relevant images of the wetlands, birds, or maps for better engagement.
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