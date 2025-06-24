Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2921254https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/new-baba-vanga-s-july-2025-prophecy-sparks-panic-triggers-flight-and-travel-cancellations-2921254
NewsPhotosNew Baba Vanga’s July 2025 Prophecy Sparks Panic, Triggers Flight And Travel Cancellations
photoDetails

New Baba Vanga’s July 2025 Prophecy Sparks Panic, Triggers Flight And Travel Cancellations

A haunting prophecy by Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki has triggered global panic, flight cancellations, and raised alarming questions about what might happen in July 2025.

Updated:Jun 24, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Follow Us

A Chilling Prophecy That’s Spooking the World

1/12
A Chilling Prophecy That’s Spooking the World

It’s not every day that an old manga book causes ripples in the travel industry. But July 2025 is shaping up to be a month of fear. The reason? A spine-chilling prophecy by Ryo Tatsuki, now dubbed the “New Baba Vanga,” predicting an apocalyptic disaster that could devastate parts of Japan and nearby nations. What was once just another page in a little-known manga book is now sending shockwaves around the globe.

 

Follow Us

Who is Ryo Tatsuki, The Modern-Day Prophet?

2/12
Baba Vanga, Baba Vanga Predictions, Ryo Tatsuki Predictions, Baba Vanga Japan Prediction 2025

Ryo Tatsuki isn’t your typical soothsayer. She’s a manga artist, but not just any. Her eerie, detailed forecasts in her 1999 book The Future I Saw have earned her an uncanny reputation. From predicting the death of Freddie Mercury to the 2011 Tohoku tsunami and even the 1995 Kobe earthquake, Tatsuki’s work isn’t easy to dismiss. Her predictions are drawn from intense, vivid dreams and visions, noted in a matter-of-fact style that somehow makes them all the more believable.

Follow Us

July 2025: A Date That’s Now Making Tourists Think Twice

3/12
Baba Vanga, Baba Vanga Predictions, Ryo Tatsuki Predictions, Baba Vanga Japan Prediction 2025

One prediction in her book stands out ominously: a major disaster hitting Japan in July 2025. According to her vision, an underwater rift between Japan and the Philippines will trigger a tsunami three times more powerful than the one in 2011. She even described the ocean as “boiling” and “giant bubbles” emerging from the sea. Terrifying? Yes. Enough to cause global panic? It already has.

 

Follow Us

Japan’s Travel Industry Is Taking a Hit

4/12
Future Disaster Japan, Underwater Volcanic Eruption, Mega Tsunami Asia, Pacific Ring of Fire

With July just around the corner, tourism in Japan has taken a serious blow. Travel agencies are reporting mass cancellations. Hotels, airlines, and tour companies are bracing for losses. And in a country still recovering from tourism slowdowns due to the pandemic, this couldn't have come at a worse time. While no official warning has been issued, the power of collective fear is enough to crash even the best-laid travel plans.

Follow Us

The Pacific Ring of Fire – Fueling the Panic

5/12
The Future I Saw Ryo Tatsuki, Japan Tourism Panic, Earthquake Tsunami Warning Japan 2025

What’s adding fuel to this fire is geography. The area mentioned in Tatsuki’s vision — stretching between Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Northern Mariana Islands — lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire. It’s one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis are not rare here. That geographical truth makes her prophecy more unnerving.

 

Follow Us

Her Track Record Makes This Hard to Ignore

6/12
Ryo Tatsuki, Baba Vanga, Baba Vanga Predictions, Ryo Tatsuki Predictions, Baba Vanga Japan

In March 2011, Tatsuki predicted the exact month of Japan’s most destructive modern-day disaster — the tsunami that left over 18,000 people dead. That eerie accuracy has turned her work into a subject of both fascination and dread. While she never claimed to be a prophet, her visions are now being scrutinised like sacred texts.

Follow Us

Mixed Reactions: Believers vs. Skeptics

7/12
Japanese Mystic Seer, The Future I Saw Manga, Ryo Tatsuki Dream Diary

As with any prophecy, there are skeptics. Scientists and seismologists are urging people not to panic. Dr Sekiya Naoya of the University of Tokyo emphasised that no current science can pinpoint exact times or locations for earthquakes. “Any shaking during the forecasted time would be purely coincidental,” he said. But believers argue that past accuracy can’t be brushed off so easily.

 

Follow Us

Authorities Fight the “Doomsday Rumor”

8/12
Future Disaster Japan, Underwater Volcanic Eruption, Mega Tsunami Asia

Officials are also trying to control the narrative. Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai publicly appealed to the public to ignore what he called “groundless and destructive rumors.” He warned that such fears are damaging local economies and hurting Japan’s global image. But social media continues to amplify the warnings, and the fear remains real.

 

Follow Us

Is This Just the Power of Suggestion?

9/12
The Future I Saw Ryo Tatsuki, Japan Tourism Panic, Earthquake Tsunami Warning Japan 2025

What’s clear is that this prophecy has tapped into a deeper psychological phenomenon — our collective fear of the unknown. While scientists may be unconvinced, the fact that people are cancelling trips, avoiding beaches, and watching the sky closely shows just how powerful belief can be.

Follow Us

What Can We Do? Prepare, Not Panic

10/12
Tatsuki Prophecy July 2025, Japan Tsunami Prediction, July 2025 Disaster Prophecy, Travel Cancellati

Whether or not the prophecy comes true, experts advise using this as a wake-up call. Earthquake preparedness, tsunami drills, and awareness campaigns can go a long way. Ignoring all prophecies is unwise, but being consumed by them is dangerous. The key is to stay informed, cautious, and ready.

 

Follow Us

Fear May Pass, but Precaution Stays

11/12
Ryo Tatsuki, Baba Vanga, Baba Vanga Predictions, Ryo Tatsuki Predictions, Baba Vanga Japan Predictio

Maybe July 2025 will pass like any other month. Or maybe, something will happen that forever etches it into history. Either way, Ryo Tatsuki’s words have already left a mark — on tourism, on belief systems, and on our collective nerves. Whether prophet or coincidence, the tale of the “New Baba Vanga” has reminded the world just how fragile our sense of safety can be.

Follow Us

Ryo Tatsuki Dream Diary

12/12
Japan Tsunami Warning, Ryo Tatsuki July 2025, Kobe Earthquake Prediction, 2011 Tsunami Foresight

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

Follow Us
Ryo TatsukiBaba VangaBaba Vanga PredictionsRyo Tatsuki predictionsBaba Vanga Japan Prediction 2025Ryo Tatsuki Prophecy July 2025Japan Tsunami PredictionJuly 2025 Disaster ProphecyTravel Cancellations Japan July 2025The Future I Saw Ryo TatsukiJapan Tourism PanicEarthquake Tsunami Warning Japan 2025Japanese Baba Vanga2025 tsunami prophecyJapan tsunami warningRyo Tatsuki July 2025Kobe earthquake prediction2011 tsunami foresightfuture disaster Japanunderwater volcanic eruptionmega tsunami AsiaPacific Ring of Fire prophecyJapanese mystic seerThe Future I Saw mangaRyo Tatsuki dream diarytsunami dreams Japan
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Nature's Masterpieces: From Heterochromic Leopard To Parrot That Speaks, Here Are Some Rare Animals That Defy Ordinary
camera icon7
title
fascinating animal facts
Meet Muja: Oldest Living Alligator In Captivity Aged...; Holds Guinness World Record, Not From India Or Africa, Belongs To...
camera icon12
title
Auto news
Should You Buy 2025 Tata Altroz? Top 8 Pros And 4 Cons
camera icon8
title
chaat season
Chaat Season Is Here: 8 Must Try For Your Rainy Day Cravings
camera icon7
title
Jasprit Bumrah
5 Records Jasprit Bumrah Broke During IND vs ENG 1st Test: Overtaking Wasim Akram, Equalling Kapil Dev And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK