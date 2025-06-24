New Baba Vanga’s July 2025 Prophecy Sparks Panic, Triggers Flight And Travel Cancellations
A haunting prophecy by Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki has triggered global panic, flight cancellations, and raised alarming questions about what might happen in July 2025.
A Chilling Prophecy That’s Spooking the World
It’s not every day that an old manga book causes ripples in the travel industry. But July 2025 is shaping up to be a month of fear. The reason? A spine-chilling prophecy by Ryo Tatsuki, now dubbed the “New Baba Vanga,” predicting an apocalyptic disaster that could devastate parts of Japan and nearby nations. What was once just another page in a little-known manga book is now sending shockwaves around the globe.
Who is Ryo Tatsuki, The Modern-Day Prophet?
Ryo Tatsuki isn’t your typical soothsayer. She’s a manga artist, but not just any. Her eerie, detailed forecasts in her 1999 book The Future I Saw have earned her an uncanny reputation. From predicting the death of Freddie Mercury to the 2011 Tohoku tsunami and even the 1995 Kobe earthquake, Tatsuki’s work isn’t easy to dismiss. Her predictions are drawn from intense, vivid dreams and visions, noted in a matter-of-fact style that somehow makes them all the more believable.
July 2025: A Date That’s Now Making Tourists Think Twice
One prediction in her book stands out ominously: a major disaster hitting Japan in July 2025. According to her vision, an underwater rift between Japan and the Philippines will trigger a tsunami three times more powerful than the one in 2011. She even described the ocean as “boiling” and “giant bubbles” emerging from the sea. Terrifying? Yes. Enough to cause global panic? It already has.
Japan’s Travel Industry Is Taking a Hit
With July just around the corner, tourism in Japan has taken a serious blow. Travel agencies are reporting mass cancellations. Hotels, airlines, and tour companies are bracing for losses. And in a country still recovering from tourism slowdowns due to the pandemic, this couldn't have come at a worse time. While no official warning has been issued, the power of collective fear is enough to crash even the best-laid travel plans.
The Pacific Ring of Fire – Fueling the Panic
What’s adding fuel to this fire is geography. The area mentioned in Tatsuki’s vision — stretching between Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Northern Mariana Islands — lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire. It’s one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis are not rare here. That geographical truth makes her prophecy more unnerving.
Her Track Record Makes This Hard to Ignore
In March 2011, Tatsuki predicted the exact month of Japan’s most destructive modern-day disaster — the tsunami that left over 18,000 people dead. That eerie accuracy has turned her work into a subject of both fascination and dread. While she never claimed to be a prophet, her visions are now being scrutinised like sacred texts.
Mixed Reactions: Believers vs. Skeptics
As with any prophecy, there are skeptics. Scientists and seismologists are urging people not to panic. Dr Sekiya Naoya of the University of Tokyo emphasised that no current science can pinpoint exact times or locations for earthquakes. “Any shaking during the forecasted time would be purely coincidental,” he said. But believers argue that past accuracy can’t be brushed off so easily.
Authorities Fight the “Doomsday Rumor”
Officials are also trying to control the narrative. Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai publicly appealed to the public to ignore what he called “groundless and destructive rumors.” He warned that such fears are damaging local economies and hurting Japan’s global image. But social media continues to amplify the warnings, and the fear remains real.
Is This Just the Power of Suggestion?
What’s clear is that this prophecy has tapped into a deeper psychological phenomenon — our collective fear of the unknown. While scientists may be unconvinced, the fact that people are cancelling trips, avoiding beaches, and watching the sky closely shows just how powerful belief can be.
What Can We Do? Prepare, Not Panic
Whether or not the prophecy comes true, experts advise using this as a wake-up call. Earthquake preparedness, tsunami drills, and awareness campaigns can go a long way. Ignoring all prophecies is unwise, but being consumed by them is dangerous. The key is to stay informed, cautious, and ready.
Fear May Pass, but Precaution Stays
Maybe July 2025 will pass like any other month. Or maybe, something will happen that forever etches it into history. Either way, Ryo Tatsuki’s words have already left a mark — on tourism, on belief systems, and on our collective nerves. Whether prophet or coincidence, the tale of the “New Baba Vanga” has reminded the world just how fragile our sense of safety can be.
Ryo Tatsuki Dream Diary
(Pic Credits: Freepik)
