8 Shocking Photos From New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Maha Kumbh Rush Leaves 18 Dead, Over Dozen Hospitalised

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Maha Kumbh Rush Leaves 18 Dead, Over Dozen Hospitalised
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night claimed 18 lives and left several injured. The chaos erupted on platforms 14 and 15 due to overcrowding, possibly triggered by a wrong platform announcement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief, while a high-level committee was formed to investigate the incident. Indian Railways announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased’s families, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and have arranged special trains to manage congestion. (Pictures by PTI)
Stampede Claims 18 Lives at New Delhi Railway Station
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: A devastating stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station late Saturday night has claimed 18 lives, officials confirmed on Sunday. More than a dozen people were injured in the incident, which occurred on platforms 14 and 15. Authorities have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine what led to the chaos.
Overcrowding Leads to Deadly Chaos
Eyewitnesses and officials reported that the stampede followed a massive surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is currently taking place. The swelling crowd created a dangerous situation, and confusion escalated as people scrambled to secure spots on departing trains. Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed that 15 of the victims were brought dead to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.
Women and Children Among the Victims
Among the deceased, 14 were women, and five were minors, including two children under the age of 10. Nearly 15 injured individuals are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. According to official sources, an incorrect announcement regarding a platform change may have triggered the confusion, adding to the stampede’s intensity.
Leaders Express Condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the tragedy in a post on X, saying, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his sorrow, calling it a "devastating" incident. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena initially acknowledged the loss of lives but later edited his social media post to remove mentions of casualties.
Witnesses Recall Harrowing Moments
Survivors described terrifying scenes at the railway station. A passenger, Dharmendra Singh, said, "I was going to Prayagraj, but many trains were running late or were canceled. The station was overcrowded. In front of me, six or seven women were taken away on stretchers." Another passenger, Pramod Chaurasia, recounted, "I had a sleeper-class ticket for Purushottam Express, but even those with confirmed tickets couldn’t board. One of my friends and a female passenger got stuck in the crowd. There was too much pushing and jostling."
Railways and Authorities Take Action
Emergency response teams, including fire services, were dispatched to manage the situation. Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Upadhyay, acknowledged that overcrowding was a major factor, with thousands of general tickets being sold every hour. Authorities have since arranged additional special trains to ease congestion and prevent further tragedies.
Compensation For Victims
Indian Railways has declared financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 1 lakh for individuals with minor injuries, according to reports.
Investigation Underway
Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, announced on Sunday that a two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident. The committee will examine the circumstances leading to the stampede and determine its cause.
