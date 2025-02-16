Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859413https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/new-delhi-railway-station-stampede18-dead-shocking-photos-train-to-maha-kumbh-mela-2859413
NewsPhotos8 Shocking Photos From New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Maha Kumbh Rush Leaves 18 Dead, Over Dozen Hospitalised 8 Shocking Photos From New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Maha Kumbh Rush Leaves 18 Dead, Over Dozen Hospitalised
photoDetails

8 Shocking Photos From New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Maha Kumbh Rush Leaves 18 Dead, Over Dozen Hospitalised

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night claimed 18 lives and left several injured. The chaos erupted on platforms 14 and 15 due to overcrowding, possibly triggered by a wrong platform announcement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief, while a high-level committee was formed to investigate the incident. Indian Railways announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased’s families, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and have arranged special trains to manage congestion. (Pictures by PTI)

Updated:Feb 16, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Stampede Claims 18 Lives at New Delhi Railway Station

1/8
Stampede Claims 18 Lives at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: A devastating stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station late Saturday night has claimed 18 lives, officials confirmed on Sunday. More than a dozen people were injured in the incident, which occurred on platforms 14 and 15. Authorities have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine what led to the chaos. 

Follow Us

Overcrowding Leads to Deadly Chaos

2/8

Eyewitnesses and officials reported that the stampede followed a massive surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is currently taking place. The swelling crowd created a dangerous situation, and confusion escalated as people scrambled to secure spots on departing trains. Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed that 15 of the victims were brought dead to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. 

Follow Us

Women and Children Among the Victims

3/8

Among the deceased, 14 were women, and five were minors, including two children under the age of 10. Nearly 15 injured individuals are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. According to official sources, an incorrect announcement regarding a platform change may have triggered the confusion, adding to the stampede’s intensity. 

Follow Us

Leaders Express Condolences

4/8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the tragedy in a post on X, saying, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his sorrow, calling it a "devastating" incident. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena initially acknowledged the loss of lives but later edited his social media post to remove mentions of casualties. 

Follow Us

Witnesses Recall Harrowing Moments

5/8

Survivors described terrifying scenes at the railway station. A passenger, Dharmendra Singh, said, "I was going to Prayagraj, but many trains were running late or were canceled. The station was overcrowded. In front of me, six or seven women were taken away on stretchers." Another passenger, Pramod Chaurasia, recounted, "I had a sleeper-class ticket for Purushottam Express, but even those with confirmed tickets couldn’t board. One of my friends and a female passenger got stuck in the crowd. There was too much pushing and jostling." 

Follow Us

Railways and Authorities Take Action

6/8

Emergency response teams, including fire services, were dispatched to manage the situation. Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Upadhyay, acknowledged that overcrowding was a major factor, with thousands of general tickets being sold every hour. Authorities have since arranged additional special trains to ease congestion and prevent further tragedies. 

Follow Us

Compensation For Victims

7/8

Indian Railways has declared financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 1 lakh for individuals with minor injuries, according to reports.

Follow Us

Investigation Underway

8/8

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, announced on Sunday that a two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident. The committee will examine the circumstances leading to the stampede and determine its cause.

Follow Us
New Delhi Railway StationNew Delhi Railway Station Stampedenew delhi railway station newsdelhi stampedeDelhi railway stationDelhi NewsStampedeNew Delhi StampedeNew Delhidelhi railway station newsstampede in new delhidelhi station stampedeNDLSdelhi railway station stampedeNew Delhi newsdelhi stampede newsdelhi station newsnew delhi railway station stampede newsMaha Kumbh Melastampede at delhi railway stationRailwayDelhi stationstampede at new delhi railway stationNew Delhi Station
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK