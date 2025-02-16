8 Shocking Photos From New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Maha Kumbh Rush Leaves 18 Dead, Over Dozen Hospitalised

5 / 8

Survivors described terrifying scenes at the railway station. A passenger, Dharmendra Singh, said, "I was going to Prayagraj, but many trains were running late or were canceled. The station was overcrowded. In front of me, six or seven women were taken away on stretchers." Another passenger, Pramod Chaurasia, recounted, "I had a sleeper-class ticket for Purushottam Express, but even those with confirmed tickets couldn’t board. One of my friends and a female passenger got stuck in the crowd. There was too much pushing and jostling."