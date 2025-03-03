New Passport Rules: Birth Certificates Mandatory If You Are Born After This Date — What It Means For Those Born Before

photoDetails

New Passport Rules In India 2025: The central government has implemented a key update to the passport application process, requiring birth certificates as the sole valid proof of date of birth for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023. Adding further, the government has announced plans to expand the number of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) from the current 442 to 600 over the next five years.