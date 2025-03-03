Advertisement
New Passport Rules: Birth Certificates Mandatory If You Are Born After This Date — What It Means For Those Born Before

New Passport Rules In India 2025: The central government has implemented a key update to the passport application process, requiring birth certificates as the sole valid proof of date of birth for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023. Adding further, the government has announced plans to expand the number of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) from the current 442 to 600 over the next five years. 

 

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
New Passport Rule Implementation

New Passport Rule Implementation

The Central government has amended the Passport Rules, 1980. The new regulations will take effect once published in the official Gazette. 

Mandatory Birth Certificate Requirement

New Passport Rules In India 2025

For applicants born on or after October 1, 2023, only birth certificates issued by authorized bodies will be accepted as proof of date of birth. 

Accepted Authorities For Birth Certificates

New Passport Rules In India 2025

Recognized authorities include the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Municipal Corporations, or any designated body under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. 

 

Proof Of DOB For People Born Before October 2023

New Passport Rules In India 2025

Those born before October 1, 2023, can continue using alternative documents like a school leaving certificate, transfer certificate, driving license and PAN card as proof of birth. 

 

Privacy Enhancements In Passports

New Passport Rules In India 2025

Residential addresses will no longer be printed on the last page of the passport. Immigration authorities will now access details through a barcode scan.  

Support For Single-Parent Households

New Passport Rules In India 2025

The names of parents will no longer be printed on the last page of passports, providing relief to children from single-parent or estranged families.  

Types Of Passports In India

New Passport Rules In India 2025

India issues four types of passports: Ordinary (Blue) for general citizens, Official (White) for government employees, Diplomatic (Maroon) for top officials, and Identity Certificates for stateless persons. Emergency Certificates assist stranded Indians, while the Tatkal service expedites Ordinary Passport issuance. 

 

How To Renew Older Passport

New Passport Rules In India 2025

Step 1: Visit www.passportindia.gov.in, log in, and fill out the "Reissue of Passport" form. 

Step 2: Pay the renewal fee online and schedule an appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

Step 3: Carry your old passport, self-attested copies of relevant pages, address proof, and other required documents.

Step 4: Complete biometric verification and document submission at the PSK.

Step 5: Track your application online and receive the renewed passport by post. (Image Credit: Wiki)

